That’s what she said
Every time I hear Michael Scott say it, I laugh. I mean, it is meant to be funny when the character from “The Office” takes a comment that isn’t remotely sexual and makes it such by implying that a woman has given him a sensual compliment in whatever was said. For example, “Don’t make this harder than it has to be.”
“That’s what she said.”
It’s funny because the entire point of the Michael Scott character is the fact that he constantly says and does things that he shouldn’t without intending to be offensive, and yet he is, all the time. He constantly learns lessons the hard way (or doesn’t) by sticking his foot in his mouth and having to clean up the proverbial mess he creates by doing so. I found an interesting explanation of the phrase’s origin online, so look it up if you’re curious. I could tell you the story here, but it would just be me avoiding the very uncomfortable topic I hope to tackle and I need to get on with it.
When Michael Scott delivers the line, the humor and salacious intention is conveyed by the context and by his inflection. “That’s what SHE said.” SHE, in this scenario, is the fictitious woman who finds him irresistibly sexy. SHE is the naughty minx with whom he wishes you to believe he is involved. SHE is a bit of a trollop, and he likes it. But SHE does not exist. Not for Michael in that context, anyway. There are lots of men in the world, mind you, who have been lucky enough to win the heart of a woman who will compliment and validate their more virile qualities, but they probably didn’t win her by reducing women to fictitious trollops, I would wager.
DISCLAIMER: I am about to tackle a topic that has recently become ridiculously politically charged, though it should not be. A topic that many reading this may have already established a very, very strong opinion about, regardless of their knowledge of facts. Bear with me and know that I am not making a political statement in the words to follow, nor am I presuming to tell you where truth lies. I am merely making a case for basic human decency and a shift in popular dialogue that is good for all humans, regardless of how it makes us feel.
When I served on the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) of Northwest Georgia’s board many years ago, it was devastating to have a front row seat to how difficult it can be for a victim of sexual assault to feel comfortable and confident in reporting an incident. The SAC was and is doing tremendous work towards changing the dynamics that come into play in the minutes/hours/days/months and yes, years, that follow a sexual assault, but the pervasive public perspective that appears every time a high-profile charge is presented is a difficult beast to battle. I’ve thought a lot about what it is that drives people to judge the victim where sexual crimes are involved. Rape and sexual assault are very common; statistics show that roughly 1 in 6 women will experience it in their lifetime. Yet victims are very unlikely to report it; it is understood that 75 percent of cases go unreported. Of those that are actually reported, only 2-8 percent are proven to be false allegations. Do you realize that that percentage is directly in line with the number of falsely reported crimes across the board. It’s true! Why, then, do we jump to the conclusion that a woman is more likely lying than not when the crime is of a sexual nature? We are very often reminded that we must presume the accused to be “innocent until proven guilty,” but sexual assault is one crime where we are far more likely to presume guilt in the victim than in the accused. No wonder victims have a hard time coming forward! That is truly a sad statement about our society. Every time we as a culture deny the validity of a woman’s claims, we are basically telling our kids that if they are victims we will likely not believe them, and if they are perpetrators, they will likely get away with it. That is certainly not a message I want to send, how about you?
What if, instead, we start to change the inflection in how we talk about sexual assault? How about instead of a “That’s what SHE said” inflection, where women are relegated to flirty vixens playing the brunt of a sexy joke, we begin to say “That’s what she SAID” and leave it at that. It is not up to us to decide if it is true or not, we have a court system in place to address the details to determine the outcome. It is especially not up to us when the case in question is playing out miles away from our knowledge of the facts. If we could simply take the position that what she SAID is to be accepted as such, that the victim is presumed truthful unless proven otherwise, and let the investigators, lawyers, judges and juries determine the outcome, we could establish a culture in which victims feel they can talk about it. If there are political ramifications, that will play out as it shall. Let the truth be assumed unless proven otherwise in a court of law, not in a court of public opinion. That’s the kind of world I want to live in. And I can assure you that the women I know who have experienced sexual assault and not reported it will tell you that it is not the world we live in now. “That’s what she SAID,” and I choose to believe her.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.