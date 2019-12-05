I have always enjoyed Thanksgiving. Far more than a platform from which to propel us into Christmas, Thanksgiving is to be savored. It is a time to be in the moment and be with your family and friends. This year, as always, I did exactly that. I had a delightful Thanksgiving holiday.
We went to my daughter’s house in Atlanta for brunch with the family Thanksgiving Day. It was so much fun seeing the grandchildren. Five-year-old Charlotte made place cards for everyone. She wrote the family member’s name on each place card. Mine said “Gramma Pam.” What a treasure.
Friday we went to Birmingham to visit my brother. He is in the hospital because of heart failure and we’re very upset about that. But he was in good spirits and it was a great visit. He is quite the Alabama fan. Saturday, while still in the hospital in Birmingham, he got to eat barbecue for lunch and watch the Alabama v. Auburn football game. The Iron Bowl. He was a happy man until Alabama lost! I hope he didn’t get too riled up. It wouldn’t be good for his heart!
Saturday, we went to Marietta and took the family to lunch to celebrate birthdays. My son-in-law is a Georgia Tech graduate. My daughter is a UGA graduate. After lunch they went home to watch the big game. My son and his girlfriend headed to a friend’s birthday party after lunch.
That certainly was a busy weekend but we enjoyed every single minute. All that driving, however, was treacherous.
Nightmares in driving
Throughout the weekend I encountered the worst drivers I think I’ve ever seen. I cannot blame the bad drivers on it being a holiday weekend. I drove in Atlanta for well over 20 years and do not remember seeing so many obnoxious drivers on the road. Those other drivers drove way too fast. They passed me on the right, on the shoulder! They followed way too closely. They cut me off and made left turns from the lane for through traffic. All weekend it was like that in Atlanta, Marietta and Birmingham. We were truly grateful to arrive home safely.
Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is coming
It is time now to begin the annual preparations for Christmas and there are many activities to which I am looking forward.
While all the preparations are underway, in spite of hectic schedules, I always make time for my friends and family. We have some delightful Christmas traditions that we enjoy together. We get hot chocolate at Starbucks and meet in downtown Rome for the Christmas parade. We have lunch together and swap Christmas pins. We go to Rome’s iconic city clock and see the Christmas wreaths at the top of the tower. We get concert tickets, and tickets to a play at Rome Little Theatre.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
We have tickets to go with friends to Rome Little Theatre’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Based on the children’s novel written by Barbara Robinson, it tells the story of the six Herdman children. The children are notorious for their rowdy, misfit behavior. They go to Sunday School for the first time after being told the church offers snacks. When they learn about the forthcoming Christmas pageant, they bully the other children into not volunteering for parts in the pageant. The cast of the play is comprised of all six Herdman children and it is they who teach the town the true meaning of Christmas.
Enjoy your traditions
Make sure you look forward to getting out the Nativity scene. Closer to Christmas, ride by Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoy their live Nativity.
Do not think of decorating your house for Christmas and putting up Christmas lights as chores to be checked off a list. Instead, enjoy decorating your house. Ride around the countryside and see the Christmas lights.
The secret
The secret to enjoying Christmas is to remember that Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus.
Nobody likes an Ebenezer Scrooge
Make sure you are prepared for Christmas and have the attitude that you will have fun in the midst of all the preparations. Do not yield to the chaotic pace this time of year inevitably brings. Make sure you are eating right and getting enough sleep.
That way, you won’t be cranky throughout the forthcoming holidays. Nobody likes an Ebenezer Scrooge.