Tensions rise as Celebrity Dance Challenge nears
This competition is brutal.
First of all, our group dance practices look like the first 5 minutes of "Saving Private Ryan." Bodies flying everywhere. There's a lot of confusion, screaming, crying and even some bloodshed.
The event takes place Aug. 11 and aside from our individual dance routines we'll be doing, we also have to learn a group dance to open the show. A VERY nice and patient instructor is trying to teach us this complicated routine with twists and spins and jumps.
I look around during the practice and it's comforting to see that a few of the other competitors are trying to figure it out just like I am. Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Rusty Williams are counting steps and watching their partners' movements just like I am. Parks and Rec director Kevin Cowling is off to the side clowning around. His dance moves and general demeanor can best be described as "awkward spider monkey." He just flails around to some strange beat he hears in his head.
However, the female competitors somehow are having a way better time — Dr. Kristen Leezer and Cindy Stansell seem to glide along, easily mastering the moves with smiles on their faces. I want to hate both of them but I can't because they're both very sweet.
But the worst two are Matt Plant and Thad Mathis. Matt has natural rhythm. He looks extremely comfortable and learns the moves quickly. He'll be tough to beat. And if I didn't know better I'd say Thad Mathis is a classically trained ballerina...or ballerinO — whatever you call a male ballet dancer. He's dancing circles around everyone. He's light on his feet, is doing turns and spins while I'm just trying not to fall. And he looks all smug over there knowing that he's got the routine down while I'm struggling.
I should add here that one of the pro dancers, Hannah Camacho, is very pregnant and yet she goes through the dance routine with grace and ease. I don't know how she does it. She does NOT move like she's carrying a fully formed human being inside her belly. It's a mystery to rival the pyramids.
Then there's the fundraising. The Sexual Assault Center director, Kim Davis, sends out updates periodically on how the teams are doing as far as fundraising. Part of the competition is raising money for the SAC which translates to votes for each team. Well, the last few times she sent out an update, Matt Plant and Tim Burkhalter have been sitting pretty atop the leader board.
But there's still time to support any of the teams by donating directly to them or on their behalf, or by attending their fundraising events leading up to the Dance Challenge.
On Saturday the popular Underground Tours will take place on Broad Street. It's a fundraiser for my team, Team Avila, and tickets are selling fast. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill. You'll get to go down into the belly of Broad Street and see what's below the restaurants and stores we all go into on a daily basis.
If you'd like to support Kevin Cowling and Rusty Williams, on July 21 there's be a Putt-Putt and Pew Pew Challenge at the Putt-Putt Family Fun Center from 9 a.m. to noon. It's a family-friendly event that benefits those two teams and costs $25 per person. Prizes will be awarded for the lowest putt-putt putter, the highest laser tag tagger as well as a grand champion.
Team Cowling is also raffling a Char-Broil gas grill and a Dewalt portable radio. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting Kevin Cowling on Facebook.
Cindy Stansell will get your votes if you participate in "Cut Out Sexual Assault" on July 24. On that day, a portion of every stylist's earnings at Salon Ten 17 (5 John Davenport Drive) will be donated to the SAC. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kudos to Cindy's fellow stylists for helping her out like that. I can't even get my coworkers to go buy me a Kaleidosno let alone give me part of their paycheck.
So as we get closer to the event and the pressure builds, I can see the ugly side of dancing coming out in people. We started out all being friends but tensions are running high.
I think Rusty Williams is gonna crack. He seems all smiles and laughter but I know that beneath that facade he's absolutely petrified to go toe-to-toe against Sheriff Burkhalter. That will be a battle of the dancefloor titans. It'll be like the sharks and the jets from "Westside Story."
Gorg Hubenthal hasn't talked a lot of smack. But that could be dangerous. He may be hiding some super secret dance moves that will shock everyone.
But you know who HAS been talking smack? That Joanna Parker. She's one of the pros. Her partner's Matt Plant. I saw Joanna at Mellow Mushroom one time and she pretty much insinuated that she'd destroy me in this competition. I played it off but then I went home and cried.
And that dang Thad Mathis and his accursed nimble feet. He's got me shook. I'm not gonna lie. The boy was born to dance.
Thankfully Kevin Cowling doesn't seem like much of a threat. I'll just throw a shiny object his way and he'll be too distracted to remember his routine.
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge takes place Aug. 11 and tickets are going fast. You won't want to miss the entertainment being planned for the audience.
I'll see y'all there.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune.