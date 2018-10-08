Tantrums in stores
As I stand in the middle of the store, I hear it clearly, that loud, ear piercing cry of “I want my way.”
I’m not the only one who hears. Everyone else in the store hears it as well (everyone in the next store, too). Judging from the faces of those around me some folks feel irritable, some feel pity and some want to help but don’t know how.
I remember those days and feel for a moment what the parent of this crying little one surely feels. There are few things worse than that feeling of incompetence and helplessness as you stand in the middle of the store with a buggy full of groceries, more things yet to get from the list, limited time and a wailing toddler. As a parent, you are not blind to that mixture of pity and irritability from those around you. You feel like hiding either behind the Oreo display or hitting someone. It’s a tough spot.
It is easy to feel totally incompetent around little ones. They may be small in stature but have very stubborn streaks and powerful lungs! Although it is difficult to remember when you are on the receiving end of a fit, it is important to remember that toddlers are toddlers and screaming fits go along with the territory.
Children between the ages of 1-3 are in the stage of exploration. They want to get down and check out the world. Everything holds wonder and they want to do it all themselves. They have short attention spans and are also beginning to learn how to vocalize. They have few words and certainly don’t understand the “proper” way to express what they are feeling. Toddlers and infants do not cry because you are incompetent. They aren’t crying because they are “bad” or trying to get even with you. They cry and scream because that is one of the only ways they know how to communicate.
Some of the following tips may be helpful in handling the “crying fits” of your little ones when you are out and about:
1. Try to schedule errands around the needs and schedule of your child. Avoid venturing into stores when your toddler is likely to be sleepy or hungry. The fact is, few of us are nice to be around when we are sleepy, irritable, not feeling well or hungry, and toddlers are no exception. The busy atmosphere of a store may be too much for them to take. Set up your child for success by scheduling errands during their best times of day if possible.
2. Talk with your child while you are conducting your errands. Show them the apple and tell them its color, point out the colorful display, pretend the buggy is a car and drive it to the dairy aisle.
3. Praise your child when they demonstrate behavior you want to see, “Oh, I see that you are playing with your toy while Mom picks out the bread. What a big girl!”
4. Pack a bag full of fun things. This bag of tricks has more power if it includes special items not brought out until errand time. Your bag might include favorite snacks, something to drink and special toys. If your child becomes tired or irritable, redirect their attention with a toy or snack.
5. Remain calm. It feels embarrassing when you are in the public place and a tantrum begins. You feel as if every eye in the store is on you, judging and watching, just to see how you will handle the situation. Remember that the only person that really matters in that store at that moment is your child. Concentrate on the needs of little one, keep in mind your individual situation and do your best to ignore peering eyes. Breathe deeply and know that you are doing the best you can. Children are very adept at picking up on our emotions. If you are calm, your calmness will be felt. If you are tense, it will only intensify the tantrum.
6. Remember that little ones cry. They cry because they are irritable, because they don’t get their way, because they are tired and myriad other reasons. Primarily, they cry and tantrum because they are trying to communicate and let you know what they are feeling. This doesn’t mean that you have to give in. Knowing that crying and fits go along with the territory can help us as parents to keep our perspective. Remember that your child is behaving like every other toddler behaves.
7. If trips out are a constant source of drama, consider carrying a partner with you to help look after your little one. If possible, swap childcare with a trusted friend. It seems strange to count shopping time as “me time,” yet it can become that if you swap out childcare and can shop in peace (and you can later give the same experience to a friend).
These days go quickly. Your child will outgrow this phase, and believe it or not, there will be a time you miss having to push them around the store whether they are wailing or not (okay, maybe you won’t miss the wailing).
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.