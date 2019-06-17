Does anyone remember the “Baby Blues” comic strip? I loved its great illustrations of the daily, un-glamorous, tiring and quirky parts of taking care of children. One favorite was that of the father picking up his toddler from the floor for her bath. She screamed, “NOOOO! No baff, no baff, no baff!” He patiently put her in the tub as she screamed, cried and fought. He gave her a bath and washed her hair in spite of protests. When bath time was finished and it was time to get out, she screamed even more loudly, because now she didn’t want to get out of the tub. When the mom came into the room, she marveled at him, asking how he could possibly be so patient when their toddler was being “such a terror.” He said, “What?” and pulled out his ear plugs.
There is a time for ear plugs.
Dad could have been rough with his toddler. He could have screamed at her and punished her. He could have very easily shown her “who is boss in this household.” However, none of those options would have been good for her and probably would have hurt in the long run. The fact is, sometimes you just can’t rush nature. In this case, Dad realized that tantrums are par for the course for toddlers. He knew that tantrums don’t mean he is a bad parent, or that she is a bad child. It only means that she is a child and trying to figure out the world. Bottom line, Dad knew she needed that bath. He knew she wouldn’t want that bath. He knew he would just need to ride out the tantrum. So it is with older children, as well.
Though toddlers are tiring, in some ways they are easier to parent than school age children and tweens because the boundaries are clearer. We know that toddlers have to take baths and can’t play in the middle of the road. It’s easy to identify that any tantrum associated with these risks is just a temporary thing and recognize that it is time to put in the ear plugs to ride it out.
It becomes more difficult as children get older. What do you do when your 10-year-old wants to walk around the mall alone with a friend or your 12-year-old child wants to watch an R-rated movie or your child wants to use a phone app that you don’t like? These requests are more complex and children become skilled at rationalization as they attempt to sway our decision. Since they often make a lot of sense, we can question ourselves. Their words or glares can cut to our hearts and their “tantrums” (which likely take a different form that flailing on the floor) last longer. Most of us don’t want to be rigid as parents, we just want to do what is right for our children. It is hard to know just when to put in the ear plugs and when to be more flexible.
So how do we navigate through these stages of growth? First of all, it is worth the time and effort to talk to other parents and learn how they handle similar situations (chances are, not “all” their friends are doing the thing they request). It is also worth asking some questions of ourselves:
What are our family values?
Does this particular request or situation reflect those values or can it be used to teach those values?
Where is my child developmentally? Can they handle the situation or will they get in over their head too fast?
These can be difficult questions to answer in the moment. For my own family, we sometimes postpone making decisions on subjects that feel complex and we are upfront about that with our children: “Oh, yeah, big request you just made and I’m not sure how to answer. I need to think about it and research this. I’ll talk with you more about it tonight/tomorrow/in 3 days.” Of course, we must follow through with this, but our kids have learned that we do follow through (though the answer isn’t always the one they hope to receive). Of course, sometimes noise follows a decision we make.
As parents, we have to weigh what is safe and reasonable and falls in line with our family values. We also have to consider allowing some activities or situations that might be uncomfortable but give our children a chance to grow. None of this is easy, but perhaps “Baby Blues” provides us with some clues for success. Tantrums and noise are a part of life and there is definitely a time for ear plugs.