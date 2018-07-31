Summer cocktail and estate sale fever: Another weekend in Rome
This column is sort of a hodge-podge of Rome activities from this past weekend, so bear with me. We got a lot to discuss.
First off, on Friday I attended an event at The Vogue on Broad Street. It was called Starstruck and it was a party/fundraiser for the Rome International Film festival.
Right off the bat I was a little confused about the event. The invite said the dress was "summer cocktail." Well guess what? I had (and still have) no idea what summer cocktail is. I asked other people who were going to the event, what it was. No one knew. I Googled it and couldn't find anything.
When I got to The Vogue on Friday it was abundantly clear that no one else was sure what "summer cocktail" was either. Well I was told that it was a particular organizer who put that on the invite so I asked her about it (in a very joking way) and she had a great sense of humor about it. She said it was all her fault and that there really wasn't a specific dress code. She just threw that on there.
Anyway, the party had sort of a film motif (because it was a fundraiser for RIFF) and I think everyone had a great time. They had old films projected onto the walls and they had actors dressed as old Hollywood stars and there were also a bunch of silent auction items.
They had a band playing jazz and there was an open bar serving wine and beer. Oh, and they had a table with various flavors of popcorn and another table loaded with all sorts of candy. That was pretty cool.
There were a whole bunch of great folks there — David and Kathy Mathis, Monica Sheppard, Chase and Carrie Watterson, Jesse and Samantha Bishop, Seth and April Ingram, Crystal and JT Edenfield, Ghee Wilson, Erica Simpson, Chris Kozelle, Tannika King, Elizabeth Davis, Thomas and Shannon Kislat, Brad Roberson, Jedd Lovel and a whole bunch of other folks I'm forgetting.
Plus as I've said in a previous column, The Vogue is just a great venue for social events.
I hope they have this event again next year and Rome residents definitely need to attend — it's a good time AND it supports the film festival which is a really cool thing to have in our city every year.
I would suggest to the organizers, however, that as fun as it was it might have been a good idea to include liquor and more up-beat music. I get that they might have been going for maybe a more sophisticated atmosphere but when it comes down to it, people wanna party. I guarantee you'll sell a lot more tickets if people know they can have fun and dance the night away.
But again, it was a fun event especially for it being the first of its kind. My friends and I will definitely be back next year.
The next morning I went estate sale-ing (yes I made that into a verb) with my friend Connie who is now somewhat of a celebrity on the local estate sale scene.
A little bit of background — Connie has, for some time now, been addicted to estate sales. A few months back she tried to quit cold turkey because she was buying too much stuff but she started to back slide and now she's completely off the wagon.....or back on the wagon.....however you say it.
BUT I owe her a public apology because I've always given her so much grief about scavenging through dead people's belongings but now I've got estate sale fever too. It's just fun to find all these cool old and antique things that have been sitting in someone's basement or garage for decades. Anyhow, Connie's sitting on her high horse now because she gets to say "I told you so" whenever we go to a sale and I get excited.
So we went out to an estate sale on Horseleg Creek Road where I got an old wooden Coca-Cola crate for 10 bucks. And then we happened to see there was a huge yard sale in the parking lot of the cancer center. It was a fundraiser for an amazing organization called Summit Quest. Well at this sale someone told us about a sale in Summerville Park so we headed over to that one.
We hit the mother load here. The lady running it — I want to say her name was Teresa — was getting rid of some of the coolest antiques and collectibles so Connie was in hog heaven. She was snagging up stuff left and right. I saw an antique-looking pillow for a dollar and thought Connie might like it so I asked her if she wanted it. It had a pointer dog on it and just looked rustic and very cool. I guess she was being nice cause she said "That might look great in your house" and I just said "Ok. I'll keep it." Well I could tell Connie regretted giving it up immediately. The longer she looked at that pillow the more she wanted it. And she threatened to kick me and her daughter Ansley out of the secret underground estate sale community if we were just going to "steal her treasures." And by the way, the lady and her family running that particular yard sale were extremely sweet to us and they have great taste.
The bargain hunting didn't end there, however. I had heard about a little place over in Coosa called Coosa Collectibles so I went to check it out on Saturday afternoon. It's on Alabama Highway past the GMC Value Mart and before you get to Coosa High School. It's a little building on the right if you're going away from town. They have a bunch of cool antiques and the ladies there were very nice. Check it out if you have a chance.
It seems Rome and Floyd County are continuously offering up new people and places for me to see. I hope you can get out and see our community as well and discover new things you never knew were right around the corner... and let me and Connie know if you see any good deals.
Severo Avila is features editor for the Rome News-Tribune