Streetcars: End of the line

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.