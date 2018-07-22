Streetcars: End of the line
We were discussing various modes of technology that were bombarding Rome in the 1880s and 1890s. Electricity was big, really big, and Rome was changing all her streetlights over to electricity, following the standard already set by stores, offices and hotels. On Sept. 8, 1890, Rome took a giant gamble. The Commission approved an electric motor to replace the steam pumping engine at the municipal water works. I’m sure this kept them up several nights; it was a huge step. You still can’t mess around with water.
But it wasn’t all peaches and cream. The city had ordered Broad Street to be raised one story from its then current location at the merchants’ expense. The area in front of a man’s store to halfway across Broad, was his responsibility. Quite a controversy arose, and in October 1891 a three-way compromise was reached. North and South Street Railroad attorney Henry Harvey, Rome Street Railroad attorney Halstead Smith and city attorney J.W. Spurlock forced a compromise under which companies and the city would share the cost of raising the tracks and macadamizing the roadbeds.
The increasing demand for electric power brought other problems. In 1893 the newly established Rome Electric Light Co. took the city’s contract from Pioneer Rome Gas Co., which had been furnishing lights for the streets.
By 1894 a new company had absorbed the older lines (a bond default on July 5, 1894) and reorganized into City Electric Railway. The North and South Railway was also folded into City Electric Railway that year.
Under new management headed by J.L. Bass, it began to expand in earnest. In 1899 the new company was operating nine motor cars and three trailing cars on six-and-a-half miles of track. Its power station housed four engines, not only the streetcars, but also providing electricity to the Rome Lighting Co.
By 1904 its tracks extended all the way to Lindale, where a thriving community had sprung up around Massachusetts Mills Co.’s textile plant, built in 1895.
By 1904, Lindale Mill had approximately 600 employees with a $5,000 a week payroll or better. The Rome merchants were anxious to get some of that money into Rome coffers. City Railroad was all for the addition. In their first year of total ownership they had brought in a huge profit, at a nickel a ride. Not bad money in those days, but they weren’t through.
Back in 1888, the City Electric Railway acquired “Mobley Park” (another column on its own) from the powerful Rome Land Co. The park was in a partially-developed state at the time City Railway bought it, but even then the Rome Tribune was expounding on its possibilities. They wrote, “It is a natural basin of five acres, through which flows the waters of four springs. It has hills and groves, and a lake will be formed and filled there, the grounds ornamental and beautiful.”
All that happened to the five acres and a lot more. The new company developed Mobley Park into the ultimate in community recreation centers, but its greatest claim to fame was yet to come.
In 1906, a new company to be known as Rome Railway and Light Co. took over Rome’s transportation facilities. In that year, a company from Louisville, Kentucky bought the street railway, power plant, Mobley Park and other assets, including the “driving range” used for horse races (some tri-state races were held at this track), ball games (a Rome Baseball club won the Georgia-Alabama championship of 1915, playing some games at this park) and the first site of what was to be called the Floyd County Fair was held here along with political rallies.
Details of the change of ownership are complex and are further complicated by a proposal to construct a municipally-owned electric power plant.
The upshot was the Louisville people bought all holdings at a reported cost of $100,000, and the result became the long-remembered Rome Railway and Light Co.
By 1914 the company had grown to 12 miles of track with 17 motorcars. Gross income for 1913 was $194,423 and was still a nickel a ride, which shows a strong patronage of the streetcars among the city’s 13,000 people.
The cars ran in four directions, across the Etowah River, past Myrtle Hill and all the way to Lindale. They also ran northward to Forrestville and down Second Avenue, across the Etowah and into East Rome and finally across the Oostanaula, down Fifth Avenue and into West Rome.
In 1926, the Rome Railway and Light Co. came under the control of the Southeastern Power and Light Co., which consolidated it into a new Georgia Power Co. At that time, street railways had long stopped expanding while automobile ownership was increasing rapidly. Within a few years Rome’s streetcars would be replaced by busses and automobiles, a circumstance repeated across the nation.
In March of 1932, a column of Lindale News printed in the Rome News-Tribune stated that the last of the old street car tracks had been removed from the end of the line (Streetcar Stand, built in 1919) to Howell’s store at the intersection of East Main and South Broad (one of the last flatiron architecture buildings in the state. The city tore it down for the new Anna K. Davie Elementary).
The Rome streetcars had about 45 years before technology left them in the dust. But wasn’t it a glorious 45 years? I got two emails after the first column. One gentleman has an old streetcar wheel, another has a token from Rome Railway and Light that he found while hunting coins with a metal detector. Pictures show both in good shape.