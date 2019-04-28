Strange beauty

As warmer weather moves in, certain “house guests” will visit, more often than not unnoticed, sometimes terrifying those of us with a visceral fear of their arachnid forms. Georgia’s most infamous spiders, the brown recluse and the black widow, have many more less-known cousins living among us. Some of my “favorites,” by which I mean the ones who so terrify me I decided long ago to get to know them better to alleviate the stress of a sighting, follow. Remember to respect spiders as a part of nature that have built-in defenses, including life-threatening venom in some cases.
Broad-faced sac spider
You’re most likely to run into this red-hued spider when working in the yard. The broad-faced sac spider makes its home in litter and under the bark of dead trees, weaving a silk hideaway to rest in. One found my arm while I was moving a dead tree trunk from the yard, and after the initial shock, I saw that its red legs and thick, brown abdomen were striking. The broad-faced sac spider is known for its cannibalism, feeding on the carcasses of other spiders and insects. The University of Pennsylvania’s entomology department says its bite can be painful and result in secondary bacterial infections, possibly from its cannibalistic habits, in addition to causing systemic reactions in people sensitive to arthropod venom.
Daring jumping spider
I first saw this fellow on top of my car one summer. The daring jumping spider’s black and white striping and brightly-colored chelicerae (that’s the bits around the mouth) make it easy to identify. This is a small spider, usually no larger than a quarter. Its name comes from its ability to leap onto its prey from long distances. The daring jumping spider can use its webbing for holding eggs and as a sort of bungee cord when on vertical surfaces such as walls. As a hunter spider, it has strong eyesight and can spot its prey from afar. They rarely bite humans, but their bite can cause itchiness and redness.
Eastern parson spider
My dog Lily found an Eastern parson spider in the kitchen one night. Its speed on the ground is dizzying as it zigzags to avoid predators, making it particularly difficult to capture when found indoors. The spider’s name comes from its white markings, which resemble the white cravat worn by clergy in 17th- and 18th-century. Its body is a deep brown or black. This hunter spider will weave a hideout during the day before going out to seek prey in the evening. It can be found laying low under leaves, rocks and wooden boards. Like the broad-faced sac spider, its bite is painful and can cause allergic reactions.
Garden spider/orb weavers
The yellow garden spider is one of the largest of the orb weaver family. The bright colors of the female make it stand out against green foliage in the spring and summer months. Its size can be shocking for those unaccustomed to watching spiders. As the name suggests, orb weavers create intricate webs to catch their prey, sensed though vibrations rather than by the keen eyesight of hunter arachnids. It is a pleasure to watch them at work when building their webs, but I’ll leave the catching and feeding bit to fans of National Geographic. They sometimes create webs outside windows and on porches, providing an easy way to watch. While the bite of an orb weaver can be painful, something akin to a bee sting, its venom is only a problem for those allergic to arachnids.
Wolf spider
The wolf spider is so a part of life in Georgia it could serve as the state’s official arachnid. Wolf spiders are fast, fierce hunters whose relatively large size is a source of their undeserved bad reputation. Wolf spiders are natural pest control and are shy critters unless provoked. They can be found stalking through the grass as the sun sets and they begin their nightly rounds. Wolf spiders are lonesome creatures, living and hunting by themselves. Their powerful eyes, two of which are much larger than the remaining six, make them formidable predators and help distinguish them from other spiders with similar appearance.
Huntsman
When I found out the huntsman spider made its home in Georgia — in addition to full-of-terrifying-things Australia — it nearly caused a panic attack. It was the long, creeping legs of the huntsman on my spine rather than a cold chill. The perception of huntsman spiders is fueled by click bait articles and social media images. The giant huntsman spiders whose images are so often posted online are Heteropoda maxima, a native of Laos, while the huntsman that has been introduced to coastal Georgia and South Carolina and subtropical areas of Florida, Texas and California is the species Heteropoda venatoria, according to the University of Florida’s entomology and nematology department. Huntsman spiders benefit humans by eating pest insects such as cockroaches. The huntsman is not poisonous but can deliver a painful bite if provoked.
Strange beauty
They have endless colors, some are large, some small, some loners, some live in colonies. They hunt and build homes. Despite their alien looks, they seem just a little like us. Remember always that there is strange beauty in those parts of God’s creation we may not understand.