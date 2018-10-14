Some years ago, after assisting with a workshop sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Rome and Floyd County, I came to realize that where one lives plays a major role in his or her health. When speaking of health, many times we think only of physical health, failing to realize that marginalized and oppressed people have to concern themselves with emotional, social, spiritual and financial health issues as well. But for now this essay will deal with one area ... the physical.
Stop the Sickness is an idea that comes out of a documentary in seven series titled “Unnatural Causes: Can Inequality Make Us Sick?” which explores racial and social inequities in health.
We should all be overjoyed and impressed to see that the CEOs of the Dollar General Stores have seen fit to include fresh fruit and vegetables in their stores, most of which are located on the front porches of homes in economically stressed neighborhoods. Researchers have concluded that sugar-filled foods sold in these quick “food stop and go shops” are a primary cause for the poor health of the people who live nearby. Some privileged critics would say “Well, shop someplace else.” That is such a callous thing for the people who are of the “power and privilege” class to say. One must remember finances and convenience still play a major role in where most of us shop for our food. Comfort is important as well. How many of us are willing to walk miles with three bags of healthy groceries? Silence…
To keep fresh, perishable food in these stores is probably difficult and the stores may suffer a great financial lost at the beginning, but with time it will prove beneficial for those eating the fruits and vegetables, and the community will have healthier people with which to deal. Purchasing fruits and vegetables from a quick stop shop will take a little getting used to, but it is a most blessed move on the part of the CEOs. The food may cost a little more for the purchasers, but in years to come it will be worth it all health-wise.
Just a reminder, researchers have found that it takes about five or more years for the body to be negatively affected by unhealthy food and likewise the same for the healthy food to make a difference in improving the health of an individual. Based on what we see happening to our health in this country, we know that the cost is worth it and it is time for all of us to consider what we consume on a daily basis. Researchers studied a group of immigrants from Africa some years ago in an attempt to find out how long it takes to permanently damage the health of people who had not been consuming large amounts of sugars and starches. After five years of eating American food, the health of those individuals began to decline and various illnesses began to invade their bodies. The immigrants began to develop hypertension, heart problems, diabetes, cancer, preterm deliveries and obesity. The mortality rate began to increase among this group.
Based on the result of this experimental research, nutritionists and other concerned health officials concluded that one adjustment that we can make to reduce the illnesses in particular communities is by making fresh fruits and vegetables available to people in all communities. With clear reasoning, most of us realize that it is not that simple. One realizes that after many years of allowing our children to grab a donut or Pop- Tarts, taking a piece of fruit will take some discipline on everybody’s part. That is one reason why Michelle Obama’s school lunch program hit the brick wall: children — instead of wisdom — were allowed to dictate the menu. There are many other areas in our mindset that must be altered to completely stop the sicknesses that cause the mortality rate to be extremely high for people who live in areas that are economically impoverished.
We can all play a part to stop the sickness.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.