This is an updated older column that bears repeating.
It’s a reminder to all of us, that while our focus is naturally on family during the holidays, we mustn’t forget the animals in our community. There are animals that are abused and neglected and we should be ashamed that we allow that to happen.
This Christmas season I’d like Rome and Floyd County (as a community) to get animals out of the animal control shelter and into homes so they’ll be cared for and loved like the living, breathing, intelligent beings they are.
Now before you roll your eyes, please don’t think I’m one of those crazy dog people who will berate you for not doing enough to help stray animals. I’m not. I know those people. You’ve seen all their posts and shares on social media. They just feel very passionately about this.
What I want to do is encourage you to just CONSIDER the little things you and I can do that would make a huge difference in the lives of so many animals.
First off, let’s care for the animals we have now. Most importantly, get them spayed or neutered so they don’t have babies all over the place that you can’t care for. Then, after you’ve gotten ’em fixed, try to keep them safe and comfortable — whether that’s indoors or outdoors. They get scared and cold and hot and angry and sad just like we do.
Secondly, not every kid should get a puppy for their birthday or for Christmas. I know y’all wanna take cute Instagram photos with your new puppy. But that cuteness will wear off and the animal you put an adorable bow on will need to be walked regularly, will probably pee and poop and puke in the house and may chew up some very expensive furniture or shoes. It’ll give us wonderful years of loyalty and companionship IF we treat it with love and respect.
Let’s be resolved to think about all the things that an animal will need when we’re considering bringing one into our homes.
If you’ve thought about it and decide a new pet is right for your home/family, then PLEASE consider adopting from a local or area shelter or from the humane society or other rescue organization. These places are filled with amazing animals who need a home. That cute puppy at the pet store will most likely find a home. But the animals at the shelter most likely will not. And they might be killed, simply because no one wanted them anymore.
Let’s remember that most of the animals at animal control aren’t dirty, mangy strays. They’re “surrenders.” That means that they were once-loved family pets who couldn’t be cared for anymore. Their owner may have died or moved away to a place that doesn’t allow animals. Or the animal got scared one day and ran away and couldn’t get back home.
So even if you decide that you want a certain breed or a particular age of animal, just give animal control a visit. They won’t force you to adopt an animal. And you may not see one you like. But there’s a tiny chance that you might and if you save just one animal from a cold cage or a poisoned needle, then you have my respect and admiration — whatever that’s worth.
Now here’s the part that might rock the boat a little bit. As a community, can we agree to be careful about buying or selling animals on Facebook yard sale sites?
I see it all the time (locally and in surrounding counties). People put up photos of tiny puppies and kittens with the caption “need to rehome” or “cute puppies need a good home” and then the haggling begins. Buyers try to purchase another living thing for the absolute cheapest they can possibly get it. And sellers strike a deal with whoever offers the most.
Here’s my issue with this scenario. I know there may be some reputable breeders who advertise this way, and there may be honest people looking for a pet to love. But by and large I get the feeling, watching these transactions, that if someone can’t afford to pay for an animal, then they probably can’t afford good food and housing and medical care for these animals.
And on the other side of the coin, be leery of people selling dogs on these sites. A person who cares about their animal will care about where it ends up. If they are willing to sell it to whoever can give them a couple more bucks than other bidders, they probably aren’t in it for the welfare of the animal.
Rome and Floyd County, can I ask you to be careful when selling or buying animals online? Can I ask you to help shut down unscrupulous backyard breeders? It only makes our community better if we discourage this kind of pet trade.
I guess what I’m asking is that, as a community, we resolve to make our tiny little part of the world a better place. I know that sounds cheesy, but we can actually accomplish that — even if it’s just in this one thing. If you know someone interested in getting a pet, tell them to try the local animal shelter first. There are all kinds of cute, cuddly, energetic, intelligent and loving animals there — in all shapes and colors and sizes — who could possibly be the perfect fit for their lifestyle.
And lastly, this is a call to action. If you see animal abuse or neglect, report it.
I love this community and I know that there are many people here who are compassionate and who care about animal welfare. I thank you for your hard work and dedication.