So your child wants to attend college or a technical school, and you have the same desire for him/her? Have you both been doing your homework for these 12 years? Completing homework involves making financial preparation and sacrifice. Hopefully, the parent did not wait for his son or daughter to get to high school to discuss that possibility. Preparation for college or technical education should begin when the child enters first grade.
We as parents should encourage our children to develop their talents at an early age while they are ripe for learning. All children have innate gifts and talents and as the Word says these gifts should make room for them. These gifts are not always in the area of sports. For many years, I have also noticed that those gifted in sports get noticed and elevated sooner. Parents must be mindful that our children can be gifted in the creative arts, music, healthcare, science, math, and etc. Scholarships and grants are also available in all areas of the world of work.
We tend to wait until the child gets in high school before we begin exposing him/her to work-related avenues ... too late. When our children go off to school, he or she should have some feel of what field he or she wants to master. For a child to shadow or try various jobs is helpful for him or her to get a feel of what kind of work he or she will be willing to work for 40 plus years. Thanks to God for the expansion and increase in knowledge that has taken place in the world of work.
Today’s students have more choices from which to select. One does not have to be trapped on a job for 40-plus years. Even with the opportunity to move into new avenues in the workforce within the same business, the individuals should be able to bring something to the table no matter what avocation he chooses.
There are five main categories of expenses to think about when figuring out how much your college education is really going to cost: tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, personal expenses and transportation. You can control some of these costs to some extent. And when you know how much you’ll need to spend on these expenses, it makes it easier to create a college budget.
I personally have seen too many of our children from this area leave for college ill prepared in many ways, but more of our children return because of the lack of funds. Others abuse the college loans and end up exhausting the borrowed money before getting through the first two years. Some of this abuse could be because our children have not been taught how to budget and/or how to sacrifice.
No matter where the student goes to school, tuition is the number one expense. Fees for courses can be anywhere from $10,000 to $40,000 or more. On the bright side, some of the most expensive private schools have more financial aid options. Department of Education has information in the form of a check list is available for all citizens. According to research data compiled by Wells Fargo, room and board costs approximately $9,000 per year. If the student attends a private college or will be leasing an off-campus house or condo, this can be $12,000 or more. The student will need to accurately estimate the cost of living in a dormitory or apartment as well as how much he/she will be spending at the cafeteria, in the grocery store, at local restaurants and/or at student hangouts. Books and supplies cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 depending on which courses the student is taking. The student will need to purchase a backpack, notebooks, pencils, desk accessories and printer paper. Textbooks are expensive. Fortunately, there are sites that will allow students to rent books or sell them back at the end of the term. Students can also buy used books. Before the first day of class, the student will need to stock up on optional and required items. He/she may need to purchase a laptop and a printer. For his/her dorm, the student will need sheets, towels, lamps, a vacuum, a microwave and a refrigerator. Many essential items are provided by schools and are available within the dorm, but the student will still need to buy personal items. Don’t underestimate the cost of clothing, groceries, laundry, cosmetics and toiletries. Student may also need to pay for health insurance, phone service, health care and medications. These can add up to $2,000 per year. Living on campus can reduce the cost of transportation, but the student will still be traveling home for breaks and vacations. If he/she is going to college on the other side of the country, travel costs can be significant. Students who will be driving to school every day need to pay for insurance, gas and maintenance. Plan on spending at least $1,000 annually for transportation and travel. Annual fees are typically less than $500, but they should still be included in the student budget. Fees vary by school and cover extra charges for parking stickers, extracurricular activities, gym access, cable TV and sports.
Are you still sure you want your child to enroll in a school beyond the high school level? I pray the numbers did not scare you away and hopefully your answer is still, “Yes.” The parent and the child must get ready. With proper preparation both parties can be ready for the plunge. It is never too late to attend. The later the preparation, the tougher it will be but never too late. The sacrifice will be worth it in the end. Happy trails to college.