So, I’m not the only one.
Let me tell you a tale. The names are being withheld to protect the innocent — namely me. If word got out in social circles that I committed the act you are about to read about, I would be banned from all future communal outings, possibly flogged, and then sent to my room with no supper, which I probably need.
A number of years ago, I’m not saying how many, I received a gift from someone, and I’m not saying who. The gift was presented with love, but was not to my liking, to be candid. All I will tell you is that it was a food item, and if you received it, you would probably respond with “huh?”
Anyway, when the person presented it to me and I looked at them as if saying “huh?” They explained in detail how I could use this particular item. During that moment, I wasn’t really listening, but rather thinking how I could get rid of this particular item.
I took the item home, placed it in the laundry room, and forgot about it. Sometime in the course of the next year, my wife found it and asked me what it was. I said, “I don’t know. I’ve never seen it before” — which is my answer to most of her queries.
So, she put it away in one of her places and it resurfaced right about the time we had to give gifts again — I’m not saying when. We had a slew of other gifts out, and being an idiot, I pointed at the gift I had been given and said, “Let’s give that to so-and-so.”
Remember, this is a food item, and it had been roughly a year.
My wife gift-wrapped it and we went on our way. I later presented the gift.
The person looked at me as if saying “huh?” As I was mimicking what I was told a year earlier on how this item could be used, I came to the blood-curdling realization that I was giving the gift to the very person who had given it to me.
I stumbled, stammered, and finished my presentation, then limped away, white-faced and shaken. I hid in a closet until it was time to leave.
I had “regifted” the gifter — a wicked taboo.
Years later, my faux pas still haunts me, but a recent story from Reuters shows I’m not alone.
The story states that a recent survey of 1,505 American adults shows that “regifting” is a common phenomenon, with 52% of the respondents saying they have regifted. And 78% of the consumers polled said they saw nothing wrong with it.
The survey further found that 77% of respondents regifted because the item was perfectly suited for the new recipient. Exactly — that’s why I did it. The study also showed that 9% of those surveyed said they regifted out of laziness. I have no idea what they are talking about.
Among the most common of regifted presents are decorative household items like vases, paintings, picture frames, and trinkets — all items that shouldn’t be regifted to me.
So, a scientific survey has concluded that there is nothing wrong with regifting, which means I’m off the hook.
Now, I just need to remember who gave us that fruitcake that I put in the laundry room last month.