Snakes and skinny dips in the old swim hole
I am sure that back in the old days most people had a favorite place to go swimming on a hot day. Some were fortunate enough to have a good clear lake; most of us had a wide place in a creek.
One of my favorite places was Dykes Creek. You could go in Dykes Creek in the middle of July and when you hit the water you would think there was ice in there. The water coming from the spring kept the water cold, winter or summer.
I remember one Sunday that Duke and I decided to go to Dykes Creek and go swimming. It was one of those hot days when a dip in the cold water felt good.
At the intersection of Kingston and Calhoun Avenue a man was selling watermelons from the back of a truck. We pulled in and talked to the man with the watermelons for a while. We talked him down to 25 cents apiece for the melons. We put four in the trunk of the car and headed for the creek.
When we got to the creek we found that it was crowded with people. Some we knew and some we didn’t.
We found a place to park and began to look for a place to put our watermelons in the creek. We put pieces of dead wood in a circle and put the watermelons in the middle of them. Making sure that they would stay in place and not float away, we jumped in the creek. I remember that when you first hit the water you felt like you were in a pond of ice water.
After a while in the water, we decided to cut one of the watermelons, it was good and cold. The creek had kept it cold like a refrigerator would. We ate it and then got back into the water. It kept getting hotter and hotter.
Some of the people from the park had come up so we decided to cut another watermelon. One of the girls said she would go and get the watermelon out of the creek. We fixed up a place where we could slice it into pieces. With everything ready, we waited for the watermelon. Then I saw the girl who went to get it standing on the bank staring into the water.
I walked over and looked at the water to see what she was staring at. There, lying on one of the watermelons, was the biggest snake that I had ever seen. He was lying on the watermelon curled up. I motioned and told her to go get us a watermelon. She looked at me and said, “You want a watermelon, you go and get it.”
She called and the others came over to see what was the holdup. It seemed that no one wanted watermelon bad enough to go and get one. Laughing, I picked up a rock and threw it at the snake. I hit him and he fell off into the water. I watched, thinking he would go away. He turned and headed toward the bank where I was.
I ran and jumped up on the fender of a car. He kept on coming. Everybody scattered, some getting on the car and some getting in their cars. I watched him as he moved around among the cars. He finally decided it was too hot so he headed back toward the water. I watched as he went into the water. I picked up several big sized rocks. I did not intend for him to have my watermelons.
He went into the water and shimmied back to the watermelons. He crawled back up on the watermelons and curled up. I knew if I threw a rock and it hit one of the watermelons that it would burst. It was easy to see that the snake had settled down and did not intend to leave. I motioned for the people to get back and get ready to run.
I got into a good position and let a rock fly. It was a round sand rock. A round sand rock was the best kind to throw.
The rock hit his head and he went into the water. He hit the water rolling and curling. I let go with a second rock. I will never understand how it happened, but just as he rolled with his mouth open the rock hit him in the head. I could tell that he would not bother us anymore for he began to float away.
I walked the bank of the creek for apiece, making sure that he did not come back. I waded out and got the watermelons. I will never forget how that snake came after us. I can’t recall ever seeing another snake in Dykes Creek.
It was a cool night and we had loaded the car down with people and went to the Drive In. Back then they had a carload for $1 night. After the movie, the subject of skinny dipping came up. They began to dare each other, saying they were scared to go skinny dipping at night.
Now this is somewhere around 11 o’clock at night. We headed for Dykes Creek to see how many would jump into the icy water. When we arrived the door opened and, to my surprise, clothes began to come off and people hit the icy water. I sat down on the fender and laughed at them hollering and running back out and putting on their clothes.
We carried a wet bunch back to the park and let them out. As I recall, I never heard the words skinny dipping again. I think the icy water of the creek did it all the first time.
Enjoy this classic Lonie Adcock for a hot summer’s day. Adcock of Rome is a retired Rome Police Department lieutenant. His latest book is “More Memories of the Old Geezer.”