This weekend I will watch my seniors walk across the stage and out of my life. I spent a lot of time with them this past year, but it’s time to move on. After 23 years it should get easier. I teach AP Research at Armuchee High School. It is one of the harder classes a high school student can take. My students are clever, deep thinking and creative. Working with them has been one of the highlights of my teaching career. We talked about a lot of stuff this year, some of it school-related. The most common subject was food. Breakfast. Lunch. Snacks and cooking styles. Dining out, eating in, junk food. Carbs, keto, paleo, favorite fruits, best type of cookies, ice cream, yogurt, pizza, tacos, pizza-tacos! We talked about food a lot! We had a running joke about what’s better: milk shakes or smoothies? I feel discussions like these make my classroom a safe place for them, a place they can grow and learn who they are and who they are becoming. Even though these students are the best of the best, I know their next few years might be hard, so I wanted to send them off with one last lesson. I wrote them an essay about growing up. Naturally, I started with milk shakes and smoothies. I hope it works for them. I think it might work for all of us:
What’s it gonna be? You want a smoothie or a shake? Choose healthy or happy? Of course it doesn’t have to be one or the other. You can choose a milk shake and still be healthy. You can choose a smoothie and still be happy (I guess). But you have to choose. We make choices every day. Wake up or hit snooze? Paper or plastic? Check the IG for the DL or Facetime with the BFF? Making choices never ends. Still, you gotta make ‘em. Choose-choose-choose. Choosy people choose gifs. Swipe left or swipe right? Scroll up or scroll down? Twitter or Tik Tok? It don’t matter to me, but you gotta choose. Peter Piper picked a peck of purple pickled peppers. And that wore poor Pete out. It becomes overwhelming.
People who study these things have a term for this: “decision fatigue.” We just get tired of making choices and choose not to choose. If you make a doctor’s appointment, experts advise booking early in the day. Data show doctors request fewer tests and follow-up procedures in the afternoon compared to the morning. Apparently they make so many choices in the morning that they have decision fatigue. Peter Podiatrist picked plenty of procedures pre-noon but poor Pete prefers to procrastinate on his PM-prognostications. Decision fatigue. But you, my dear, are graduating high school, not med school! You don’t have an office staff with a sharp physician’s assistant to pick up your slack next year. Next year? Heck! This summer! Right now! You have a major to choose. Classes to schedule. Clothes to buy. A dorm room to accessorize. Who can pick out the exact right waste can to match your Post-It note caddy? Only you! You have choices to make that no one else can make. Welcome to Adulting 101. Pretty sure this class is independent study and the TA is a jerk. You thought I was a confusing teacher? Wait til Professor Life emails you your first assignment. The grading scale is not posted and the due dates change faster than the rubric. Just kidding. There is never going to be a rubric in Professor Life’s class. You just gotta figure it out. Or fail. But no pressure.
One suggestion from the decision fatigue experts is that while you can’t always predict what choices you will face, you can reliably predict some of the types of choices you will face. A reasonable prediction is that you will be faced with decisions that require you to choose options that pit saving time against saving money. For example: classes are done for the day. Your friends want to grab a pizza while studying for tomorrow’s exam (unbudgeted $) instead of going to the dining hall (budgeted $). This scenario has lots of conflicting pressures. You do need to study. It will be faster to get a pizza. You want to spend time with classmates/friends. You also want to save money. But you don’t want to be the one to sound cheap/practical/boring. The experts say to have a plan for these types of decisions worked out ahead of time. That way peer-pressure, hunger and other factors don’t push you into a decision you will regret.
But face it. Some decisions have to be made on the spot. Life’s circumstances don’t always match your schedule. So which choice makes you happy? Which choice makes your friends happy? Let your friends choose today and they can deal with the fatigue. Not all choices are either/or. Not all are life-changing. But some are. So, make the best choice you can. Then let it go.
Like the decision fatigue experts, I have some advice:
10. Choose people over things.
9. Choose kindness. Even when it is not convenient.
8. Choose sleep whenever possible.
7. Pet the dog.
6. Smile at the baby.
5. Hold the door for the next person. Even if they are a ways off.
4. Add spice to everything.
3. Choose to be the first to say “hello.”
2. Put up a bird feeder. Wait. That’s from my to do list.
1. Love someone. Start with yourself.
Smoothie or shake? Either is fine. But whichever you choose, don’t get sprinkles. Those things are a waste.