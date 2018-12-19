I went to Kroger on Saturday and it took me about two hours to get my shopping done. My list was short and very specific. In Atlanta it would have been a quick in and out, darting through the aisles and checking off my list as though racing for a prize. But, a trip to the grocery store in a small town like Rome can be one of the most social occasions we can embark on. Within minutes of entering the produce section I ran into a dear friend with whom I was so glad for the chance to chat. She was missing the event that I was shopping for, so it was great to visit since I would miss her the next day. We talked about our kids, our plans for the holidays and she shared an idea for something I could make to take to my family holiday visit.
Around the corner in the seafood section I saw another good friend. He had the most beautiful steaks in his cart and we talked about the special meal he had planned for the evening, as well as the cookies my daughter and I were making with an experimental twist on a favorite recipe. We wondered if he had time to complete his menu, and whether the cookie experiment would work. We wished each other luck and a merry Christmas and headed on.
The next encounter was near the yogurt and involved a conversation with a friend about our shared love of karaoke, something we hadn’t yet connected about. His mention on Facebook of a need for a duet partner on a song he was learning started the conversation. We promised to meet up at karaoke soon so we could share our mutual enthusiasm for the activity.
Next, I stopped to chat with a friend that I often see in her sampling station. I’ve always thought it would be a fun job for the extended opportunity to catch up with people. She and I have daughters close in age, and we always take the opportunity to get an update on their activities.
I give you the details of this stroll down the aisles of Kroger to describe what I consider to be one of the great gifts of small town life. When actor Mark Valley was recently in Rome, he asked me what I liked about living here. I described how I can go to Swift & Finch to work and easily hug four or five people while there, how connected I often feel living in a small town. He joked that life in L.A. is very different, and that he often wished he could strike up a chat with the strangers he sees when walking his dog.
I wish I could say that everyone in our town enjoys the bucolic, folksy experience that I describe, but I know that simply isn’t true. I’m an outgoing person and have a lot of ways that I connect with people. But isolation has been growing among Americans for years. Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the United States, wrote in a Harvard Business Review article that “loneliness is a growing health epidemic” and “rates of loneliness have doubled since the 1980s.” He also pointed out that “today, over 40 percent of adults in America report feeling lonely, and research suggests that the real number may well be higher.” The holidays can be an especially lonely time, with many people missing loved ones or watching from the sidelines as others celebrate with friends and family.
So, how can we help our friends who might be feeling lonely this holiday season? My friend Cal Owens sent me this story recently, and it really struck me. I can’t find a reference to the author, A.A. Milne, but what a lovely idea it presents.
“It occurred to Pooh and Piglet that they hadn’t heard from Eeyore for several days, so they put on their hats and coats and trotted across the Hundred Acre Wood to Eeyore’s stick house. Inside the house was Eeyore.
‘Hello Eeyore,’ said Pooh.
‘Hello Pooh. Hello Piglet,’ said Eeyore, in a glum sounding voice.
‘We just thought we’d check in on you,’ said Piglet, ‘because we hadn’t heard from you, and so we wanted to know if you were okay.’
Eeyore was silent for a moment. ‘Am I okay?’ he asked, eventually. ‘Well, I don’t know, to be honest. Are any of us really okay? That’s what I ask myself. All I can tell you, Pooh and Piglet, is that right now I feel really rather sad, and alone, and not much fun to be around at all. Which is why I haven’t bothered you. Because you wouldn’t want to waste your time hanging out with someone who is sad, and alone, and not much fun to be around at all, would you now.’
Pooh looked and Piglet, and Piglet looked at Pooh, and they both sat down, one on either side of Eeyore in his stick house.
Eeyore looked at them in surprise. ‘What are you doing?’
‘We’re sitting here with you,’ said Pooh, ‘because we are your friends. And true friends don’t care if someone is feeling sad, or alone, or not much fun to be around at all. True friends are there for you anyway. And so here we are.’
‘Oh,’ said Eeyore. ‘Oh.’ And the three of them sat there in silence, and while Pooh and Piglet said nothing at all; somehow, almost imperceptibly, Eeyore started to feel a very tiny little bit better.
Because Pooh and Piglet were there. No more; no less.”
Check on your friends through this celebratory season, especially the ones you haven’t heard from in a while. And if you see someone you recognize at Kroger, take a minute to ask them how they are doing. Sometimes those small town moments of fellowship are the greatest gifts of all.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.