Shut-up, step-up and do the right thing
One senator is known for saying, “shut up, step up and do the right thing.” If there are those of us who have not registered to vote in the November 2018 election, you still have time. Oct. 9 is the last day to register. This is the time for all of us who have been overjoyed or miserable for two years about what is happening in the political world to shut-up, step-up and do the right thing. Get up and go register. For those who have been talking and blaming and claiming, this is your time to register to vote. In a few days here in Georgia, we will be able to send in absentee votes. Do not wait until the day of the election to start asking, “Who is the right candidate for this area and my community?” Listen to the candidates and observe their responses and their behavior in particular settings. If “meet and greet” forums are available, find the time to attend, watch, listen and learn.
Voting and democracy go hand in hand. We will lose what many have fought, bled and died for if those who are left behind do not understand the importance of each of us playing a major role. Voting provides us the opportunity to voice our opinion and vote for what we believe in. Voting allows us to hold the elected officials accountable while they are in office. Many of you may be looking around saying, “Well, it is not working now,” and you will be speaking truth. But we must also remember that many of us did not vote in the last few elections, national or otherwise. It only takes a few years for things to get out of hand locally and nationally when and if voters stop voting and say to themselves that it will not matter. Every vote counts and every vote matters. Voting is democracy and that is all we have that is different from countries ruled by autocrats, totalitarians, oligarchs and despots.
We live under a government that was set up by leaders who saw what it was like to be ruled and owned by a monarchy. We must vote so that we will never again have to fight against being taxed without having representation. Our founders found that to be unacceptable. We need to vote so that we will not see another country coming to claim us as their own. We should never want to cry out, “The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming!” as we did with the British. A democracy is a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation, usually involving free elections. When we have a government elected by its citizens, this government will take measures that will affect every aspect of our lives: schools, housing, healthcare, equal justice under the law, homeland security, taxes, etc. Voting is an important right in our society.
In many U.S. states, the period of time to vote varies between 40 and 50 days prior to Election Day. Early voting in person is allowed without an excuse being required in 33 U.S. states as well as in the District of Columbia. Absentee voting by mail without excuse is allowed in 27 states and the Washington, D.C., area. In 20 states, an excuse is required if you desire to send in absentee votes.
This is a warning to all citizens of this country. There is a group who lays down every night and wakes up every morning trying to figure out a way to reduce the number of people who are already registered to vote.
Go register so that you can use your power to vote for the heck of voting. Shut-up, step-up and do the right thing.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.