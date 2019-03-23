The showbiz news sources have been abuzz this week and one word keeps showing up in all the verbiage: Georgia.
The behemoth HBO is consolidating and a big chunk of the cable network will soon be moving to Atlanta. Looks like there will be dragons flying over Piedmont Park very soon!
This is, of course, of great interest to the industry here in New Mexico where I live and work. Even more of a Georgia/New Mexico HBO connection is that “Games of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin lives in Santa Fe and I see him often at my favorite breakfast café.
My “Variety” magazine came today and another old school Georgia connection was highlighted. Ted Turner took a backwater television entity and created a world news organization and entertainment from movies to animation. The Turner business has recently been absorbed by a huge, corporate whale shark, and to my sorrow, I read that one of the first jobs is to — if not eliminate then downplay — the Turner name. From billboards to CNN, the Turner name basically linked the world together, and I’ll bet Ted is on his last nerve.
I recently attended a presentation by Ted Turner, and his spark is still hot, I must say. His actions on behalf of the environment are beyond philanthropic, and I am proud to say he owns a huge ranch an hour south of me where he sponsors eco-friendly tours. Perhaps he could do something on behalf of the Okefenokee Swamp, if he hasn’t already.
I don’t know what the new scions of industry are going to do with all the “T” networks like TNT, TBS and TCM. I, for one, will miss the Turner spirit and creativity, and hope the big building off the interstate in Atlanta keeps its Turner identity (and its employees working).
Several Facebook sources (I know, watch out!) recently proclaimed Atlanta and Georgia as the number one film production location on the planet. Those incentives that Gov. Deal stood up for are still reaping benefits. A lot of Georgia children have food on their plates and clothes on their backs because Daddy and Mommy work on film and television sets. Nearby Cedartown resident Shay Griffin was an architect of this brilliant move, and someday I hope there will be a statue of my great friend outside one of Atlanta’s booming film studios.
The film incentives in New Mexico are robust, and now, thanks to a new, pro-film business governor, there are even more reasons to make the Land of Enchantment a production home. I am pleased that writers and creators speak of Georgia and New Mexico in the same breath, and I hope this continues.
Our big bragging point lately is the purchase of Albuquerque Studios by the 10,000-pound elephant in the room, Netflix. They announced that the name Albuquerque Studios would remain (out here we all thought they would rename it Netflix Studios), and just like Georgia, tons of folks are going to have decent paychecks due to the show business industry and a tax incentive program that lures productions.
Florida opted out of the incentive game, and according to the trades, the film business there has simply dried up. They moved up to Georgia and out to New Mexico.
Georgia and New Mexico are homes to productions big and small. Roman Ryan Simmons operates out of his way cool Brand Red Studios right in the middle of downtown Rome, Georgia. He has assembled a crack staff and they produce commercials, shorts and award-winning documentaries.
I spent most of the afternoon before penning this column laying down percussion tracks in my home studio. I have been providing music for a very talented documentarian, Stephanie Gardner, who lives in Taos, New Mexico. She is touring the world in her 33rd year, visiting 33 countries and interviewing 33 filmmakers. She wants to learn what drives these artists from around the world and how they relate to her own filmmaking.
Her Cuba footage is splendid, and I was pleased to hear my music at the end of the segment.
Rome is — and has been — a town full of talented creators. With the booming Georgia film and television industry, here’s to young people learning the skills and honing talents to take their own place in a vibrant and important 21st century industry.
Places everyone. and … action!