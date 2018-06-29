Sharing another perspective on medical marijuana
I am writing to provide my perspective on legalizing medical marijuana in Georgia. I would like to thank Mr. Jesse Burnette for his opinion on the subject and State Senator Chuck Hufstetler for his response, both of which were recently published in this paper.
There is a good chance you do not need any convincing when it comes to the legalization of medical marijuana. A majority of folks across the country favor the expansion of medical marijuana legislation. You may have watched the recent Fox Business News piece titled “Marijuana Can Help Cure the Opioid Epidemic,” in which host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery cites results from a Quinnipiac poll showing 93 percent support for legalization of medical marijuana.
This mandate in favor of medical marijuana extends to Georgia, where the numbers are similar and support is bipartisan. In a recent telephone survey reported in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, respondents who identified as likely Republican primary voters approved of “legalizing the use of cannabis oil” by 77 percent. Few issues enjoy the same level of bipartisan approval as medical marijuana, both nationally as well as locally.
I would like to tell you why I am among the majority of Georgians who support medical marijuana legalization. There are three primary reasons. The first is deeply personal. The second relates to public health. The third relates to economic prosperity.
My four-year-old son Langston has epilepsy. As any parent reading these words knows, when your children are ill, you will do anything in your power to heal them as quickly as possible. One day Langston had a cluster of seven seizures so severe that he lost almost all ability to speak. When we called the neurologists, they increased one medication, added another, and scheduled an appointment for six weeks in the future. Six weeks. Possible side effects of the new medication included suicidal ideations. After long conversations, my wife and I decided not to give our son the new medication. This is when we started to seriously consider medical marijuana.
Thousands of Georgians suffering from pain and terminal illnesses are already benefiting from medical marijuana treatments. As of June 25, there are 4,774 active patients and 589 active physicians on Georgia’s medical marijuana registry. On July 1, veterans suffering from PTSD and others with intractable pain can for the first time qualify to obtain medical marijuana. I would like to thank Republican Representative Allen Peake and Governor Nathan Deal, among others, for their forward-thinking perspective of the beneficial aspects of medical marijuana.
For those of you reading who may not agree about the positive value of medical marijuana, I would like to emphasize what may be its most profoundly positive effect. Medical marijuana saves lives. The abovementioned story on Fox Business News reports that states with more expansive medical marijuana laws have experienced dramatic decreases in opioid overdose deaths, in one case by 25 percent. When provided the option, patients increasingly choose to take medical marijuana, not opioids.
We all understand that Georgia has been devastated by the opioid epidemic. Four people die every day in Georgia from a drug overdose. More than 500 Georgians died last year from prescribed opioid medications. The time for studies and words of concern is over. We need to take action. The Illinois governor has a bill on his desk that goes so far as to allow patients to substitute prescribed opioids with medical marijuana. What are we going to do to save the lives of our fellow Georgians suffering from opioid addiction? I recognize that there are risks involved with introducing medical marijuana treatment. I believe the immediate benefits we have seen in improving and saving lives ultimately outweigh them.
I also believe that Georgia’s farmers and manufacturers, not big pharmaceutical companies, should benefit economically from the medical marijuana industry. As part of HB 65 passed this last legislative session, there is now a Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access. Its mission is to examine all aspects of medical marijuana production, from acquisition and planting of seeds to manufacturing the final product. The real war brewing does not relate so much to our own position on medical marijuana, but rather on who will control its manufacturing, distribution and sale. I prefer that Georgians benefit economically. Medical marijuana cultivation holds tremendous promise as an engine of economic prosperity.
The most important aspect of this whole conversation relates to the effects of medical marijuana on our community. As a dad with an epileptic son, I want him to qualify easily for the registry and have ready access to the right medications. For other epileptic children, veterans with PTSD, the elderly and the thousands of Georgians facing addiction, medical marijuana provides proven benefits without the life or death risks of opioids.
Evan Ross is the Georgia State Senate Democratic candidate for the State District 52 seat, which includes Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties.