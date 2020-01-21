I’m a little tardy to the party BUT it’s time once again for the annual Sevvie Awards.
This is a very “prestigious” award I came up with a few years ago as sort of an answer to the Heart of Community Awards.
I usually try to time my awards to be close to the Heart of the Community.
As many of you know the Heart of the Community Awards are a very fancy awards gala honoring very deserving people in our community for selfless service and activism in all areas of the community.
The people who get those awards are honored by a big glittering banquet downtown and they get these beautiful statuettes and medals.
Well I wanted to honor people too. I wanted to honor locals who are just as deserving of recognition, but who may not get the same visibility as others. They may not have as big a platform as others. They may not be as vocal as others. But I know there are tons of people in this community who impact us in a positive way every single day. And they deserve a moment in the spotlight as well.
Now I sure can’t be throwing some huge fancy gala for these folks and I can’t afford beautiful awards to hand out. But what I can do is tell you, the residents of Rome and Floyd County, about what these people do. I can let you know about their selflessness and their dedication to our community and the positive impact they have.
So without further ado, here are the honorees of the 2020 Sevvie Awards:
Kimberly King — Kim is the executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. So in that capacity, she and her staff serve Floyd, Bartow, Chattooga, Gordon and Polk counties, facilitating healing for victims of sexual assault and their families. That is incredibly difficult but important work. And it’s thankless work. The nature of which puts them behind the scenes. And Kim is their leader. A lot of the responsibilities of the center fall on her shoulders. It’s a lot to bear. But she does it with grace and with kindness. Kimberly is a bright light in our community. She radiates gentleness and a quiet strength. Even when things are crumbling around her, she makes herself a silver lining for those who need her help. We are lucky to have her.
Linda Holder — I got to know Miss Linda many years ago when I began playing tennis in Rome. For more than 50 years she has been a cornerstone of the tennis community. She’s a member of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Bill Thornton Award for service to the community. But I (and thousands of other Floyd County residents) know Linda simply as the lady who teaches tennis. Entire generations of families have been introduced to the game by Linda. She has brought a game, a lifetime hobby, and fitness into the lives of so many people in this area. In her quiet way, her impact has been tremendous. And she’s still teaching to this day. But she instills so much more than the game in those she teaches. Through her example, her students learn to compete with kindness and with humility. They see her fairness and her bravery, her great love of the game and her love for every one of her students. Linda’s name will go down as a true pillar of this community.
Scott Thompson — A lot of area residents have probably seen Scott performing on some stage or at some party or event over the years. He’s one of Rome’s most talented musicians — a singer-songwriter extraordinaire. But what I believe makes Scott eligible for the Sevvie Award isn’t just his musical ability, it’s what he does with that gift. Not only does he entertain folks. He also champions them and lifts them up. Scott is the biggest promoter of OTHER local musicians, always encouraging people to support his fellow artists. Scott will lend his talents to charitable events throughout the year, and one of the coolest things he does is to organize the Brown Bag Concert Series. These take place in the spring and summer and they’re completely FREE to the public. Scott books talented musicians to play just off Broad Street during the lunch hour and ANYONE is welcome to bring their lunch and just sit and enjoy free entertainment. Scott, and others like him, are fighting for support for local art and music. Rome would be a poorer place without him.
Sally Peek — I don’t know Miss Sally Peek half as well as I’d like to. I know members of her family and I’ve met her on a few occasions. She doesn’t have a high-profile job. She’s not some big shot at a large company. So you may not have ever heard of her. But if you meet this sweet lady from Cedartown, you will never forget it. She exudes a vibrant, positive energy and the most beautiful smile. She radiates joy and kindness and immediately puts those around her at ease. The Sevvie Awards were meant to recognize people who make our community a better place. Well the whole world is a better place because of Sally Peek. I know she is a loving mother and grandmother, but it seems that she extends that same love to everyone around her, no matter who you are. To be in her presence is to feel loved and cared for. And that is a very special thing indeed.
Like I said, I can’t afford to throw these folks a big party. But I hope that by sharing a little bit about what makes them special, that I have helped (in my small way) to say THANK YOU for being a light in our community. You are appreciated.