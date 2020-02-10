Thank you for letting me see all the colors, Amen.
My mother had that little prayer embroidered and given to her by a friend, and though it was a tiny little piece, maybe 3 inches by 3 inches square, it is one of my prize mementos. It is cross-stitched in blues, greens, purples, oranges, reds and yellows — a mini rainbow of words. It appealed to me in two different, but now, I see, related ways.
For me, personally, I’ve always loved colors — bright, bold, colors. When the Disney show would come on on Sunday nights during my childhood and the chorus would sing, “The world is a carousel of color! Mystical, magical, color ... color … color!” my mind would envision hyper-colored land- and city-scapes, just as pretty as anything seen over the rainbow. When spring comes and all the flowers are in bloom, I love taking a drive in and around town and country with my eyes drinking in the colors.
In my limited artistic training, I came to learn that one color on its own isn’t that exciting; it’s the variety of colors together in one eyeful that is inspiring, by both contrasting with each other and complimenting each other.
The second appeal of the prayer is how I related it to my mother, and her actions towards others. She was raised during the Depression and several years afterwards by a black woman named Ollie. Both of Mom’s parents had to work to make it through the lean times, and Ollie was hired to take care of the house and the children. My mother and uncles loved Ollie dearly, and from some of the stories they told, she obviously loved them, too. (She said good-bye to my uncle as he was about to take the bus to boot camp, then hopped in a car to meet the bus in the next town to hug him good-bye again. He weeps whenever he tells us about that day.)
Fast-forward to the ’60s and the growing civil rights movement. Even though we kids heard others, including relatives, use the “n word,” my mother forbade us to. She also never let us use the word “hate” when speaking of others. She learned from Ollie that both were wrong.
She was the leader in our church in having an integrated Bible School — the first and only at the time — and, as I learned much later, worked on a board in Cobb County that was working to bring the black community and the white community together.
She had health issues over the years, and during those times she hired a black woman named Rillie to help with the housework once a week. Rillie was a sweet, funny and smart woman, and my brother and I (the youngest two) would follow her around the house chatting and sharing riddles and jokes. Most adults ignored us (this wasn’t long after the “children should be seen and not heard” era) and to have an adult who was willing to talk and joke with us made us feel special.
Rillie was earning her way through nursing school and had a nice, long career in that field. I’m sure she was a fantastic nurse. I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to know her, as Cobb County was very segregated at that time, so through her I came to know that blacks are people with hearts and dreams and goals, too.
When I look at that embroidered prayer, I think the friend gave it to my mother because my mother saw all the colors and varieties of people in the world as beautiful. I think she appreciated how everyone’s differences can complement and strengthen the community they find themselves in.
During Black History Month, I enjoy learning about all the people who contributed and still contribute to this beautiful country. I just pray that someday there won’t be a need for Black History Month, as all history textbooks will incorporate not only the contributions of blacks, but also those of any race, creed, color and sexual orientation. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
Lord, thank you for letting me see all the colors. Amen.