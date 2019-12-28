Christmas traditions often include the hanging of lights on our homes and plugging in festive blow-up creatures of Christmas past and present. My favorite inflatable friend was Burl Ives, the Snowman, that was purchased over 25 years ago. Last year, we finally had to retire my friend along with all the Christmas wrappings to the trash.
Although he purportedly melted along with the sunny days of the sparkly season, he quite literally fell apart. Years of use frayed his thin fabric and burnt out his lights. I was broken-hearted. He has been with me half my life, and it wasn’t easy to part with my old friend.
This year, we decided to replace Burl with a 9-foot blow-up Santa Claus to put in Burl’s place. Not quite the same as our old friend, but the size appeared to be a perfect match.
My husband connected him to power, staked his massive body into the ground. Almost an hour later, he was waving at all of our neighbors. He towered over our other holiday creatures and was quite impressive.
While we were getting him into position, our son Noah kept saying, “Santa, danger.”
When we pressed him for an explanation, his words were few; we were unable to understand what part of Santa was dangerous and what was upsetting him so. Living with a young man with a disability, we, unfortunately, chalked up his concern to something new he learned at school instead. Ignoring his pleas, we left the towering Santa in his new place.
One of the first nasty storms of our December season moved in that same evening. Noah does not like thunderstorms and often seeks shelter in a bathtub during the worst of it. We checked on him earlier in the night, and he appeared to be dreaming away.
However, early in the morning, while still dark and stormy, unbeknownst to us, our son braved the lightning, thunder, and rain to rescue Santa. Santa deflated each night because he was on a timer, but Noah saw him lying on the ground, and we think he thought the storm had killed Santa Claus.
When my husband finally realized something was amiss, he got out of bed to investigate, only to meet our scantily clad son coming in from the storm. We kept asking him where he was and what he was doing out in that weather, the very last place Noah would be. He kept saying, “Santa said.”
My husband put some clothes on to check on our latest addition to our front yard only to find our new Santa inflatable missing. Noah had pulled the stakes out of the grass, installed hours earlier with a hammer. The plug lay intact, resembling a green slimy garden snake. Alarmed, he went in search of our Santa.
After many questions asked in a louder voice than usual, Noah pointed to our storage shed ( “said”), and there he found our Santa in a heap but safely intact.
Somehow, Noah figured out how to get Santa unplugged without being electrocuted, detach him from the many wires that held his large body in place, and get the stakes out of the ground. Barefoot and soaking wet, Noah carried the deflated being across the dark yard in the driving rain and lightning to put him inside our storage shed. Santa was safe in Noah’s eyes now, so he calmly came back inside.
We made sure that Noah stayed in bed this time. We were not sure if Noah was planning on deflating any more of our Christmas cheer. The next morning, we questioned our son again, but he insisted that Santa was in danger. Noah did say that Santa “fell over” several times, so we assumed that unnerved Noah. To this day, we are not sure why he felt that he had to rescue Santa but rescue him he did, despite the danger to himself.
The next day my husband purchased another, much smaller Santa, to put in the same spot. Noah helped to assemble him, hoping this might eliminate his fears. When asked if this Santa was safe, he said yes.
We finally deduced that Noah did not like Santa Claus deflating each night, as was his custom to save energy. Apparently, to our “little man,” our nickname for Noah, Santa died each time the evening came to a close. Somehow, in his mind, he felt that he had to rescue Santa, as any good child would do if they had the opportunity.
Our new Santa is inflated around the clock now; no risk of falling over or deflating. Santa appears to be safer and happier now, as is our son. When creating a festive front yard next year, we will make sure that our creatures don’t deflate, and that we position them far away from the power lines, as we thought perhaps that was the “danger” that Santa was in, due to his tall stature.
Our brightly lit and rotund Santa showed us another side of our son, Noah’s tender and generous heart. We were so proud of him that he braved a storm to save Santa.
Noah showed us something too. As parents we need to listen better and not to rush through the Christmas season. Santa is truly alive in all of our hearts, bringing us new life lessons each year if we stop long enough to listen.