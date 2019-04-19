I remember the biggest thing that was going on Saturday night was wrestling. The Rome Police Department was on West Third Street, which would be full of cars and people trying to find a place to park. We would have to get out in the crowd and keep the traffic moving. The rush would finally be over when everyone got inside the gymnasium.
If you walked down West Third at the time of the rush you would wonder what was going on. Being curious, most people would walk down the street to find out. When they got in front of the gymnasium they knew. You would find it was time for Saturday night wrestling.
Most of the people who was on the inside of the gymnasium were people who believed in wrestling. They would be at wrestling on Saturday and in church on Sunday. They came and rooted for the good guys and booed the bad guys. I worked security at most of the matches and knew most of the wrestlers. I also knew most of the people who came to see the wrestlers.
I have no intent of making fun of any one. I will tell some short stories of some of the people and their reactions to wrestling. When they got set up for wrestling my partner and I got the first shot at where we wanted to work. We picked the doors to the dressing rooms. At the time we thought it would be an easy job. The doors turned out to be the hardest place to keep the people from trying to peep in at their favorite wrestler. We had to keep them back from the doors to the dressing rooms.
I will tell you about a little old lady who was there every Saturday night. She got there early and had a certain place she sat. She always carried a big handbag. She would get up and walk around with one hand in the bag. I watched her at several matches but saw nothing suspicious. Her favorite wrestler wore a white outfit and a mask. If he walked out in the crowd she followed him around with her hand inside the bag. This night the little lady was standing close and moved her hand in the bag. I saw something shiny in it. I reached over and took the bag from her hand. She let out a yell that shook every one close to her. I reached in and pulled a long shiny butcher knife from the bag.
She was yelling and kicking trying to get the knife from me. The other officer came running from the other door. He got her calmed down. I looked at the knife. It was sharp as a razor. We carried her to the dressing room and got her calmed down. She told us she had the knife to protect her favorite wrestler. We got her out of the gymnasium and to the station as fast as possible. People were beginning to think we were picking on an old woman. When some of them saw the knife they couldn’t believe it. It worked out all right. We released her back to her son. She came back to wrestling but her son was always with her.
There was another incident that I was involved in at wrestling. I saw him as he came in. I remember thinking he sure was a tall one. He wore overalls. He walked around with his hands in the bib of them. I always heard the bib on overalls was called an Alabama holster. It was said in the old days all the good people in Alabama carried their weapon in them. I noticed that the bib had a sag to it. I called my partner over and told him I believed the man had a gun. After talking it over and planning how to approach him, I walked up to his front and took his arm. I led him over to the door of the dressing room. I told him what I thought and he smiled, moving his hand to where I could get to the bib of the overall. No one was as surprised as me when I pulled a hammer from the overall bib. I took the hammer and looked it over. It was what most people call a ball pein hammer. He said he was working and forgot it was in there. We let him take the hammer back out to his car.
I believe the story the little lady gave me. The one about the hammer I have always thought he had it in his mind to use the hammer on the bad guys. Good and bad, you have all kinds who love to watch wrestling.