Here’s an interesting story of one of the Salmon family that you might never have heard. One of my daddy’s brothers was William, who was called Uncle Bill. Uncle Bill married Florence Josephine Gray, who was a sister of Uncle George Gray, who had married my daddy’s sister Annie. Simply, daddy’s brother and sister married a brother and sister.
Uncle Bill and Aunt Josephine had eight children — J.W., Vernon, James, Albert, Pearl, George, Betty and Gordon. Uncle Bill was a blacksmith and had a shop just off Fifth Avenue and the Oostanaula River.
Uncle Bill’s family was like lots of families of that day. They worked hard but had little to show for it. Wages were low and if you had lots of kids, money would not go very far. When Aunt Josephine died, most of their children were almost grown. Uncle Bill got very sick and was placed in a hospital where, after a short while, he also died.
There are many stories about Uncle Bill and his family but this one is about one of his children, Gordon Lee Salmon — his last-born child, born Aug. 22, 1936.
After Uncle Bill and Aunt Josephine died, his two youngest children, Gordon and Betty, were placed in the Open Door Home in West Rome. My mother, Ruth, and I would visit them every weekend and take them fruit from Early’s Fruit Stand, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and West First Street.
They were there for several years, then Gordon was placed with a distant relative and Betty went to Atlanta and later married a man named Seagle. After a period of time, Gordon moved to Atlanta and spent his teen years there.
Here is where the story gets a little more interesting. Gordon had made several neighborhood friends and he became best friends with a boy named Jerry Hubbard who lived close by. They shared somewhat of the same upbringing, as Jerry’s family was also poor and Jerry had been removed from his home and placed in foster care for a while. He eventually was placed back in his home with his family.
After Jerry was placed back in his home, his mother bought him a guitar and he and Gordon would get together with other kids in the neighborhood and play. There was a family close by named the O’Neals and the O’Neal father worked in the close-by cotton mill. Jerry found out that Mr. O’Neal also played the guitar and he began to visit them. On off days and weekends they would play together.
Jerry mentioned to Gordon that he should go with him sometimes, so the two went to the O’Neals’ with a bunch of neighborhood kids and played guitars. On that very first trip they met the O’Neal daughter Ann. Gordon told her that night that one day they would marry, which they eventually did and had five children.
Gordon grew up and joined the Marines and was stationed in Germany and Hawaii. Jerry joined the Army and played in the Army Band. They were at the same place one time and Jerry visited Gordon with a girl singer named Virginia. Gordon, Jerry and Virginia spent the day at the beach together.
Gordon finished his time in the Marines and returned to Atlanta, where he was employed by Victor and repaired typewriters and adding machines. He later started a petroleum supply business and his son joined him. He worked in that field until his retirement.
His friend Jerry finished his time in Army, went back to Atlanta for a while and then decided he would go to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if he could find a job in the music industry. One of the many friends he met in Nashville was named Chester. Jerry and Chester would spend lots of time playing guitar. The girl singer was also in Nashville, looking for a job in the music business, and they would cross paths sometimes.
As the story comes close to the end, Jerry Hubbard did not think his name was catchy enough so he thought he would go by his first name, Jerry, and his middle name, Reed. Jerry Reed and his friend Chester, Chet Atkins, would go on to make many records and play their music all over the world. Today, Jerry Reed and Chet Atkins are both dead but they are listed in the Top Five musicians of all times. My cousin Gordon also died, earlier this year.
In case you are wondering about the girl singer, Virginia Hensley, Chet Atkins helped her to get a recording contract. She married a man named Cline and changed her first name to Patsy. Patsy Cline, too, became very popular and her music is played all over the world. She was later killed in an airplane crash.
Isn’t life interesting? I hope you enjoyed this story as much as I did when it was first told to me. Keep on making memories.