You can never wrong at a party with your friends from high school. East Rome High School’s classes of 1970 through 1979 are planning a ’70s decade reunion. Teachers for those years are invited as our guests.
Word has gotten out about the plans and the class of ’80 wants to come. So, it is official, East Rome’s class of 1980 is invited as well. The more the merrier!
The perfect venue for our reunionWe would like to have the ’70s Decade Reunion at the old East Rome Junior High School. The venue is particularly appropriate because we all attended junior high school there.
Memories from East Rome Junior HighWhen I was in seventh grade at East Rome Junior High, I had a tyrannical math teacher. Daddy taught with this math teacher at McHenry and knew she was exceedingly ill-tempered. She actually thought it was delightful to throw chalkboard erasers at students. She had a deadly aim, always hitting students in the head. Can you imagine? These days for behavior like that she’d be sued for everything she ever hoped to have. When Daddy found out I was in her math class he immediately came to the school to get me out of her class. Principal Mac Bolton said, “Mr. Terrell, Pam will be in a new math class today!”
East Rome Junior High School had some good teachers whom I really liked. Teachers like Brenda Harp, from whom I learned to type. She’d say, “Those of you who take piano lessons are going to have an advantage in this class.” We typed on manual typewriters. She gave timed writings, which made my friends nervous, but I just zoned out and typed. I made an A in her class. By the time I was in Mrs. Harp’s typing class, I’d had three years of piano lessons, and Mrs. Harp was right that those piano lessons came in handy in typing class. My typing speed was, I believe, about 85 words per minute.
The late Buddy Mitchell was my science teacher when I was in the seventh grade. In science class one day he was on a rant. Remember that shampoo, Protein 21? Mr. Mitchell had a fit over those commercials. He’d say, “You cannot shampoo protein into your hair! Could you stick your hand in a bowl of soup and digest it?” Mr. Mitchell was a good teacher who made us work hard. Those are the teachers whom we remember and from whom we learn the most. I made an A in his class. He expected us to behave like ladies and gentlemen. I was very fond of Mr. Mitchell.
A final word about that venue
The venue must be paid for by Friday, Aug. 30. Everybody is asked to contribute $10 in order to pay for the venue. If you graduated from East Rome in the years 1970 through 1980, please email me and I’ll tell you to whom your check should be made payable and where to mail it. My email is at the end of this column.
East Rome High School Teachers for the years 1970 through 1980 are invited to this reunion as our guests. If you taught at East Rome in those years or know someone who did, please provide them my email address. I’d like to provide them all the relevant information about the reunion. Many thanks!