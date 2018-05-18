Rome restaurant ghosts

Rome, Georgia (30161)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.