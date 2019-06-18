Rome residents came together once again for a great night to support a cause that affects the entire community.
The annual Rome For the Rescues party is one of the most fun social events each year. An organization called Claws for Paws puts on the event and all the funds raised go to local animal welfare organizations. The money goes to local groups that rescue animals or keep animals off our streets or groups that help get animals spayed and neutered. These are real problems. Animal overpopulation and animal neglect/abuse are very real issues in this community and a small group of people are working NONSTOP to make sure these problems don’t get bigger than they already are.
But back to the party. It took place Friday night at The Vogue, which for those who’ve never been is an amazing event space on Broad Street. Big and spacious and perfect for a variety of events.
The theme this year was Rock, Roll & Rescue. Organizers did an awesome job of decorating for the theme with rock posters and vinyl records on the walls and cool centerpieces on all the tables.
Guests paid $80 for a ticket and that included food, an open bar and live music entertainment. It was WELL worth the price just for the booze alone... not that alcohol is important to me at all. As a God-fearing Christian I would NEVER allow the stuff to pass my lips. However, most people appreciated the open bar.
So first of all, the most important thing to me was the food. My only complaint for the night was that the food took a little long to come out. The party started at 6:30 p.m. and the food wasn’t out till 7:30 p.m. However, when it came out it was extremely good. Organizers had stations set up for different types of food. There was jambalaya, fish tacos, hot dogs, burgers and several types of finger foods being distributed as well. And there was a huge station for desserts.
The food was catered by Harvest Moon. Let me say this — the jambalaya was the best I’ve ever had. It was packed with flavor and included shrimp and sausage and rice. The fish tacos were very good as well and included a delicious pico de gallo but the jambalaya was out of this world.
There’s an upstairs and a downstairs at The Vogue. Rome For the Rescues organizers made sure there were drinks and food downstairs while upstairs was another bar and the live music. This is where people gravitated toward as the night went on. Folks were singing and dancing to the music and socializing around the bar. Everyone was having a blast.
The band was incredible. They played a variety of rock music that everyone could enjoy. Musicians included Bill Carroll, Benji Shanks, Jon Ledford, Jeff Brewer, Justin Brogdon and Lee Shealy. They kept the music going all night while people danced. At one point it was like we were at a concert, just there to enjoy the music.
One of the great things about the event is that even though people had already bought their tickets (which was their contribution to the fundraising), several of them donated items to a live auction and many people bid on these items, adding even more money to the total funds raised. AND on top of that, someone made jello shots and I was asked, along with Michael Sams (of Riverdog fame) to peddle these to party-goers for a dollar each. In the spirit of helping the animals, many people bought these little jello shots and seemed to enjoy the party even more after that.
As I have said before, my deeply religious spirit would not allow me to partake in any of the jello shots for surely they would lead only to sin, but I said a prayer for each person who partook.
There were so many people there I couldn’t possibly name everyone. But it seems like all of Rome came out to support this amazing event. Harry Brock was there, Trey and Julie Smith, Jay and Melissa Shell, Michael and Connie Sams, John Blalock, Dana Thompson, Lynn Todino, Rebecca and Tyler Wood, Tannika King, almost the entire staff of Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic, Craig McDaniel, John and Kimsie Kendrick, Brandon and Erin Elrod, Tiffany and Chris Horton, Lori and Joseph Thompson, Kelly and Jennifer Moore, Julie Lucas, Doc and Ginny Kibler, Dave and T Roberson, Heather and David Hoyt, Jeb Arp and Luke Chaffin, Monica Sheppard and a ton of other people whose names escape me.
I have to hand it to the organizers (including Allison Watters and Nancy Knight) and all the people who were working to make the event a success. It’s a huge undertaking. It took months to organize and they worked non-stop the night of the event to keep everything running smoothly.
I have always said that this town takes care of its own. We live in a community where when people see a need, there are many who leap to action to be proactive and do something about it. And there are many others who support in any way they can. This event is just one example of that. I love to see that.
Here’s what’s so great about it. Many of these people aren’t DIRECTLY affected by animal overpopulation or animal rescue but they know it benefits our ENTIRE community when these issues are addressed. They aren’t short-sighted and think if the problem’s not in their home then they shouldn’t care about it. They know that Rome is their home. So the problem is theirs. The problem is OURS.
That’s what makes Rome such a special place. Enough people see that we prosper together or we fail together. We’re all in this together.
I’ll see y’all at next year’s Rome For the Rescues.