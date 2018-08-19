Reader: The joke’s on you: Doonesbury isn’t funny
DEAR EDITOR:
I receive your “Comics” page in the newspaper every week.
I feel like “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau has no place in the comics as it is “political” and not a “comic.”
Would you be interested if you were a child or an adult when you were just looking to enjoy and laugh at a comic page?
In my opinion this strip is out of place in the comic pages.
I enjoy your newspaper as I am most interested in news, having been in radio, newspapers and at a TV representative firm, etc., etc.
God bless.