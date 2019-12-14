I didn’t realize this until recently, but this year is the last of the decade. I also didn’t realize the year was 2019 until recently.
To acknowledge the end of the decade, our newspaper company’s entertainment podcast, “Ben & Blake’s Excellent Adventure,” is doing a “Best Movies of the Decade” this week. After the shock wore off that it wasn’t still 2018, I gained enough composure to invite myself to sit in on this particular podcast.
My picks aren’t necessarily the movies I consider the best of the decade. Some are just movies I enjoyed immensely or considered underrated. That said, here they are:
10. 50/50 (2011) — This is an example of what I just mentioned. “50/50” was not an Oscar contender, but is a warm, congenial, very likable movie about a difficult topic. In the film, a young man, played by Joseph Gordon Levitt, finds out he has cancer. Despite the serious subject matter, the movie is filled with humor, poignancy and heart.
9. The Imposter (2012) — This is a documentary. I’m not going to divulge too much, other than to say it’s the most bizarre, intriguing, and provocative story of any movie this decade. The sometimes-cheesy, overly-dramatic form of storytelling, though, prevents this from being ranked higher.
8. Social Network (2010) — Others will have this film ranked much higher, and I respect that. Brilliant, rewatchable movie directed by David Fincher about the birth of Facebook.
7. Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010) — A documentary about something I knew zero about: underground street art. I was mesmerized, and shocked with a twist at the end.
6. Boyhood (2014) — Robbed of a Best Picture Oscar (Birdman? C’mon), Richard Linklater’s movie took 12 years to make — chronicling a boy’s life over that time. Brilliant concept that is well-executed.
5. Wolf of Wall Street (2013) — It’s the shortest 3-hour movie ever made. Ridiculously entertaining and profane. Has more curse words than any film in history, if you’re into that.
4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) — Visually stunning movie that has two of the best car chase scenes in cinematic history.
3. Get Out (2017) — I’m not a big horror movie guy, but this movie transcends genre. There is a lot going on under the surface of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut. Twenty, thirty years from now, this movie will be the one that will have a cultural impact, and be considered a classic.
2. Bernie (2011) — This movie is criminally underrated. Anyone who has ever lived in a small town will recognize the characters in this movie, which is based on a true story from a small Texas town. You’ll never see a better acting performance than Jack Black’s in this movie. The film is partially narrated by actual people from the small town, and is a charming movie all ages will enjoy.
1. Spotlight (2015) — The subject matter, how the Boston Globe uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse and corruption in the Catholic Church, would indicate this movie would be a downer and hard to watch. Not the case, somehow, which is a testament to the filmmakers and exceptional acting (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, in particular). I don’t love this movie because it’s a newspaper movie. I love it because it’s a smart, entertaining, thoughtful movie about an important true story.
Agree? Disagree? Find Ben & Blake’s Facebook or Twitter page and share your opinion.