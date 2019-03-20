Remember how much fun it was to roll around in the grass when you were a kid? Our front yard had a slope down from the street to the front of the house, the kind of slope that made you want to start at the top and roll to see how far you could go.
There was no better feeling at the end of a hot summer day than lolling about in the cool grass as the sun was setting, the lightning bugs were stirring and the dew was rising. That inevitable itch even made the otherwise bothersome bedtime bath a welcome activity; you scratched yourself to sleep without it, after all.
When I was really small all the neighborhood boys played kickball in our front yard, which never made sense, given that slope. But it was a pretty big, clear yard so I guess that made it a good choice in their assessment. There might have been something about knowing that all the neighbor kids coveted our yard that made me love it more than I otherwise might, but I’m pretty sure that love affair was predestined, neighborhood cred or not.
One thing that I find interesting when I think back on the splendor of our grass is that, while I recall it as a lush field of green blades in the broad view, in the micro view I remember hours spent picking tiny violets and other small flowers, searching for four-leafed clovers, making wishes on dandelion seed heads and finding countless bugs and grubs. What looked like a lush green lawn was actually a diverse and energetic microcosm that can be hard to find these days.
Today is the first day of spring, so it is no wonder I have warmer days on the brain! It is also, very happily, the beginning of a new beekeeping season. Springtime is when bees become active and start growing their colonies and searching for pollen and nectar to sustain themselves and produce the honey that we all love so much. This is also the time of the year that we begin to get requests to talk to schools, garden clubs, civic groups and churches about bees and why they are important and in peril, a topic that my beekeeping friends and I can talk about for days.
Over the course of this column I have recommended numerous TED Talks to you, but if you never watch another one again, please at least watch Marla Spivak’s talk titled “Why bees are disappearing.” I love the simple way she talks about the very complicated and deadly conundrum we have created for bees and other pollinators. In her talk, Spivak points out that while recent declines have been particularly dramatic, bee colonies have slowly been failing since 1945 when our post-war manipulation of food production began to create the flowerless landscape and dysfunctional food system that we live with today.
After World War II, it was believed that large monoculture farms and synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides were the answer to the food needs of our growing population. What we eventually created were homogenized wholesale crops and toxic food deserts for bees and other pollinators. Vast fields of corn, soybeans, wheat and almond trees, to name a few, leave bees and other important insects with very little food supply for large swatches of the country. and the food supply they do find is often laced with a list of chemicals that are commonly used in herbicides and pesticides that are damaging, if not deadly, to these critical critters.
Why are they critical? On average, two-thirds of what you eat is reliant on pollination by bees and other pollinators. If we cannot keep them strong and thriving, our own food supply will begin to dwindle. It really is as simple as that. When you look at it in the national scheme it can be quite overwhelming, but the good news is that there are things we can do right here at home to help.
The easiest way that the average person can support bees is to plant more flowers and use less chemicals. Not long after Rome was named a Bee City USA about a year and a half ago, the Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department committed to putting 72 acres of the land they manage into wildflower plots over the next few years. This very smart plan is not only beneficial to pollinators, it also will save the labor and chemicals needed to maintain those areas in more traditional fashion, and they are beautiful! If you didn’t see one last year, keep an eye out as the late spring blooms begin to open.
Anyone can make these cost-cutting and bee-benefiting changes in their own yard. Simply allowing the blooming weeds of spring to grow in your lawn by mowing less often and eliminating the herbicides used to kill them can help, but also planting more blooming native plants will give pollinators more of the food sources they need. That diverse and thriving lawn of my childhood was an important food supply for the honeybees Dad kept in the backyard, as well as the other beneficial insects.
Last year the white clover was blooming like crazy, and you could tell it in the honey our bees produced. We can tell what was more readily available to them in the character of the honey from season to season. Allowing more of what we often consider “weeds” to thrive will be an immediate boost to the bees in our area. Please consider allowing more petals in the meadow that is your yard this year. The bees will thank you by making more honey to enjoy and by pollinating the crops you love to eat!