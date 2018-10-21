Think about the life expectancy in 1900 being somewhere around 50 years old for males, and about 57 for females. And being an average, many didn’t make that.
We can thank Rome’s medical authorities for preventing many outbreaks and epidemics, and sometimes using arbitrary measures, to keep our ancestors alive.
For instance, The Rome Courier reported a yellow fever alarm on July 4, 1879, that brought stringent quarantine restrictions against incoming trains and passenger steamboats. The same month saw a City Council ruling that called for measures just as drastic: to prevent a threatened outbreak of rabies, all stray dogs were rounded up and killed without any kind of impoundment.
On Jan. 16, 1882, the City Council empowered a committee to purchase ground for the construction of a “Pest House” to confine smallpox victims. After the land was purchased they then appropriated more to help with construction.
These measures were supported by the public rather than opposed. In May of the mid-1880s, the council ordered all citizens to be vaccinated within 10 days or face fines up to $50 and 30 days in jail. No visitor was admitted to Rome without proof to the mayor or his representative that the entrant’s city of residence was free of smallpox. Health officers were stationed on trains to enforce the order.
It was a rough time. If you were quarantined, guards were placed at your house, which you had to pay. Failure to do so would get you moved to the “small pox” hospital, better known as the “pest house,” where you were subject to catching all manner of diseases. Harsh and inflexible as such procedures seem today, the enforced isolation staved off epidemics that swept many Southern towns before universal vaccination brought the disease under control.
Pest houses were usually burned after the quarantine and epidemic passed, but they kept springing back up. In 1910 another pest house was built at the city limits of the Seventh Ward to contain a spread of smallpox near the Anchor Duck Mill. On Dec. 10 of that year, Mayor J.W. Hancock found it necessary to enforce compulsory vaccination and to direct the City Marshal to guard all infected citizens at their own expense, refusal of such payment to be punished by confinement in the pest house.
The quarantines weren’t just against citizens either, in 1915 Rome quarantined people from Chattanooga and Chickamauga and adjoining areas. Basis for this action was a government report announcing two weeks earlier that seven cases of smallpox in those cities had proved fatal. Rome moved swiftly, allowing only those with certificates of non-exposure to enter the city.
Ten days later, all of the railroads coming through Rome were being ridden by health officers who were inspecting anyone getting off in Rome to determine if they had been exposed to smallpox.
Physicians were assigned a ward to assist in enforcing vaccinations. Setting an example, all city personnel from mayor to street cleaners were vaccinated en masse “to show the people that we really believe it not only necessary but important to prevent the spread of this loathsome disease.”
The Tribune Herald also did its part. On Jan. 29 it ran a story of a Dalton man that had gone to Chattanooga and returned the next day bragging about dodging the quarantine police. The headlines read “EVADED QUARANTINE — COULD NOT EVADE DEATH…” The gentleman lived ten days after returning home.
Victory over smallpox was slow in coming. Floyd County Health Commissioner Dr. B.V. Elmore reported 19 cases as late as 1927. In the February 1980 edition of Scientific American, the World Health Organization announced the last recorded case of smallpox in the world was cured on Oct. 27, 1977, and that the disease has now considered to be eradicated from the earth. Hhmmmmm!
One of the things that were used to combat the spread of epidemics of all kinds was Rome’s drug stores. For a city with such a small population we had a lot of drug stores. We know two of the first were advertising in the Rome Courier as early as 1851. George Battey and his younger brother, Robert, operated a drug store in the Exchange Hotel, and Dr. J.D. Dickerson (Rome’s first mayor) owned a pharmacy on Broad Street. Prescriptions were usually made by the druggist based on what he had known to work in the past. A doctor may give the citizen a prescription leaving it to the individual or druggist to make it into a working compound. One wholesale company in Rome offered a lot of botanicals such as wild cherry bark, sarsaparilla root, white pine bark and blackberry root bark. A lot was sold without compounding, such as ginseng, catnip, boneset and nux-vomica to local druggists.
Customers with heart conditions would buy digitalis leaves and brew tea from them. The doctor prescribed the dosage, but the patient cooked up his own medicine.
It’s a wonder they lived past 50, but live they did, and kept working with various tonics until one day an enterprising young man saw a mold in a culture dish which was preventing the growth of a virus, and penicillin was discovered. Although that was in 1928, it would take World War II to bring it to the forefront of medical technology. It changed medicine.
My grandmother and her gang of neighbors would gather in her Lindale kitchen after breakfast and before dinner and gossip. They all at one time were raving about how good Hadacol was in restoring their energy and helping with sleep. They were nondrinkers, and in fact they hated alcohol. Hadacol was marketed as a vitamin supplement, but contained 12 percent alcohol. The instructions said to “take four teaspoons a day and one more before retiring.”
When they found out what was in it, they were fit to be tied, and my Uncle Alvin gave them a hard time about it. Funny what you remember.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.