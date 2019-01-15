Tradition: It’s how things have always been done; it’s how things should be done? Tevye sings about it in “Fiddler on the Roof.” Everyday life goes mostly smoothly because of it. And culture warriors rally forces against those they believe are too far out of touch with traditions the warriors cherish.
In trying to better understand “the other side” in the culture wars, I have thought a lot about the role that tradition plays in our differing approaches to new ideas and to change in general. Tradition at its best guides and organizes our lives. Tradition makes life predictable and simpler. It means that we don’t have to analyze and make individual decisions about virtually everything we do. It means we recognize and respect people, events and decisions that came before us and that offer wisdom and guidance for how we can best live. Our identities as individuals and as groups are heavily determined by the traditions of our family, our faith group if we have one, and of our country.
Change challenges tradition. For all kinds of reasons, change is more attractive and the ties of tradition are weak or even destructive to some more than to others. Those heavily invested in tradition too often are blinded to the consequences — intended or unintended — of those traditions.
It is easy to forget that traditions sometimes die. If they died long enough ago, it is easy to be puzzled, amused or judgmental as to how they could have ever existed in the first place. Why would one choose to be ruled by a king whose only qualification was that the king’s daddy was king before him? Why would one even believe that the idea of kingship received its authority directly from God? Actually those traditions existed for centuries. As late as the American Revolution, the Tories wanted to stay loyal to a king rather than break tradition and become the independent United States of America. Why would anyone, especially a woman, submit to the tradition of arranged marriage rather than being able to choose the one to love and live with for life? That tradition also was routinely accepted for centuries with few or no questions asked. How out of touch with our values!
Traditions don’t die abruptly, they change! The change is resisted by the culture at large, and usually comes to completion over a long period of time. Can it be that American women only became legal voting citizens in 1920? It had been traditional up until that time that women were unqualified to vote for a variety of now-ridiculous-seeming reasons. Then there is the horrific tradition that people with dark skin are somehow inherently less important that people with light skin. That tradition most certainly has changed a lot, but it still has far to go before it is finally sent to the ash heap of history.
Changing religious traditions are, if anything, even more controversial than cultural ones. The list of controversies just in the past century is long: the Scopes trial and evolution versus creationism, the literal interpretation of Scripture, prohibition of alcohol, religion in schools and public life, divorce and remarriage for church leaders, abortion, women in ministry, sexual orientation. The frequency of controversy is enough to discourage the faithful and to invite disdain from those on the outside looking in.
Religious traditions and culture are powerfully intertwined. Both are vital to stability in any culture. When change threatens that stability it opens the door to great anxiety by people of faith who see the cultural change as being unfaithful to God. In the guilty history of Christianity, many voices argued in favor of the divine right of kings, of an automatically subservient role for women, and for the justification of slavery. Those religious thinkers were sometimes blinded to the ways they had allowed their culture to enslave their religion. Sadly enough, there was all too often the additional element that those religionists saw their power and wealth threatened by change. Those blinded and/or defensive religious and cultural leaders rant, tweet, spout slogans and rally their troops today just as they have through the centuries.
Neither faith nor culture can exist without traditions. Traditions open the door to challenge and change when they become rigid and destructive. The challenge for both maintainers and challengers of tradition is to remain open to seeing the best as well as the worst in their own ideas. Though I am deeply distressed that evangelical Christianity is so deeply identified by the ideas and people that they are against, my roots and my spiritual home are in the best of that community. From where I sit, the work of faith is not primarily to rally a political party to build walls and appoint judges seeking to maintain the cultural status quo. Rather the true work of faith is captured in this excerpt of a poem from theologian and civil rights leader Howard Thurman:
To find the lost, To heal the broken, To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoners, To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among brothers, To make music in the heart.
The Rev. Dr. Gary Batchelor is an ordained Baptist minister and active church member. He is retired after a nearly 40-year local ministry as a hospital chaplain. His particular interest lies in issues of faith and culture.