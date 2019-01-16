Mom had an uncle and aunt, Russell and Clarice Pruitt, who lived in the rural area of Wellington, Ohio, just south of Cleveland. They were really cool people, some of my favorite relatives, and we remain close with their equally-interesting children and grandchildren. We didn’t go to visit them often, but I have strong memories of our time there. They lived in a historic home that was part of the Underground Railroad. As a child, it was fascinating to me to explore the nooks and crannies of the home where escaped slaves were hidden and housed on their journey North to a better life.
Another reason I loved visiting their home is that they were located on the outskirts of an Amish community and we all enjoyed driving through the countryside and interacting with the people. Dad developed a friendship with one of the gentlemen that Uncle Russell introduced us to when we were in the market for a couple of highchairs for my daughter after she was born. He built them from scratch and ended up inviting Dad back to the community to help with a traditional barn raising. It was really interesting to get to know some things about their culture, and Dad subscribes to their community newspaper to this day.
Once, when I was younger and we were on one of our excursions through the Amish countryside, we saw a group of men cutting hay in a huge field. They were far from the road and engrossed in their work so, even though we knew their aversion to being photographed, Dad pulled over to shoot a few pictures because we all felt sure they were far enough away that it would not violate their rules. As he began to snap the photos, the man driving the team of horses pulling the cutting equipment jumped down and started running across the field and waving his hands for Dad to stop. We all felt terrible. We had complete respect and reverence for their beliefs and honestly thought it was not a problem. That experience has stuck with all of us over the years, and I think of it whenever I consider our attachment to photo documentation. Have you noticed how attached we Americans are to taking and keeping and revisiting photos?
I recently discussed my stroll down memory lane with the perusal of old photos and how differently I recalled some details from what I saw depicted. This past week there has been a photo challenge circulating on Facebook that asked you to post your first ever profile picture next to your current profile picture to compare how aging has treated you in the years in between. I have found it fascinating to consider how little many of my friends have changed in what averages to be around a ten-year span for most, and yet many of us, looking with a more critical eye, often feel that we look much different. I have to admit that I fell into the same pattern, but I also have to admit that I actually found that I liked the current me better than the past me. A friend and I discussed how, for each of us, we could see in our younger faces the weaker, less confident people that we were at the time. Of course, we are looking at those photos with internal knowledge of all that was happening at the time, of what was likely in our minds when the photo was snapped and an understanding of how much more we know now than then. The amount of weight that we put on these two-dimensional representations of ourselves is interesting to me, and reminded me of the Amish perspective on photos.
I used to think that the Amish believed that photos will steal your soul, a fear that numerous indigenous cultures held to long ago that fueled their aversion to being photographed. But for the Amish, it is instead part of a core belief system called Gelassenheit. In a simplified definition Gelassenheit refers to “yielding” to God and the behaviors expected through his teachings. The basis for much of that yielding involves humility, and the Amish live that tenet in spades. To place photos of yourself in your home is considered a conceited act, and allowing photos of yourself at all is seen as prideful. Posed pictures are a particular no-no, as there is no way to do so humbly, by their belief.
I am as guilty as anyone of forever posing for and allowing and posting pictures of myself on social media. I don’t feel particular shame about it because I enjoy presenting glimpses of who I am. But, I think that it is important that we remember that these images are merely that. They are mere flat flashes of an incomplete representation of the complicated and dimensional humans that we are. When I find myself becoming too attached to photos of myself, mostly in deciding what’s wrong with them, I can’t help but feel that we are, in fact, damaging our souls a little bit each time that we expect that we could possibly see our whole selves represented in a photo. Those wonderful mosaic portraits that photographer Anna Halm Schudel creates are probably a better way to imagine ourselves. In an online description of her work, the author wrote that her inspiration was the idea that, “Every person has strengths, flaws, quirks, tendencies, and a variety of life experiences that collectively determine his or her personality.” Schudel chose to use thousands of tiny images to make up a single portrait to depict the complexity we each hold. As we share our faces to Facebook, perhaps we can give ourselves the room to fail to achieve perfect representation in each one. Perhaps we can see the beauty in our flaws and in the way those imperfections come together to create the perfection that is the whole of us.
Monica Sheppard is a freelance graphic designer, beekeeper, mother and community supporter living in Rome.