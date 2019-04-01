Economic development has been the talk of the town, at least in City Hall, for much of this year so far. The city and the county are working to hammer out a new strategic plan for economic development, and recently a meeting of the Rome Business Development Committee was written about in this paper when it was stated by the Rome-Floyd Chamber director of Business and Industry Services that we need to attract businesses that pay $20 an hour or better to employees.
These are good first steps, but obviously much more detailed and strategic planning will need to be developed moving forward so that we’re clear on what we want to attract here to Rome and Floyd County, and what that will mean for our community. The question I hear the most from people, though, is how are we going to attract these businesses when we don’t even have the interstate? While I do believe we should continue to work on establishing a I-75 corridor (as we have been for many years), I believe there are other aspects of business recruitment and economic development that we can tackle in the meantime which, if successful, would bolster our argument for such a corridor in the future. There’s one aspect I want to talk about today: local culture.
A little background thought on this first: a lot of businesses today, when looking to invest in a community, care a great deal about having a young workforce they know will be there for decades to come, and Rome-Floyd County is ripe for having a young workforce of the sort that can attract business. We have the Floyd County College & Career Academy, Rome City Schools will soon be building their own C&CA, and we have four colleges! There are literally thousands of students who become job-ready through these schools and programs, but a lot of them leave because the jobs don’t exist here. So, how do we retain our students to attract business, if students are leaving because there aren’t enough businesses to offer them all jobs? This seems like a chicken-and-the-egg conundrum, and many communities have struggled with it, but there has emerged in some places an answer to this problem that I believe we’re poised to take advantage of, and that’s where local community culture comes in.
Young professionals across the board are already moving to smaller cities outside of major metro areas because of affordability, but it requires more than a simple cost-of-living equation to retain and grow a workforce with which to attract businesses. The distinct culture of places like Rome needs to cater to the interests and tastes of the demographics we hope to attract, and we already have quite a bit to offer. In addition to the multiplicity of educational offerings that attract so many here, Rome has a vibrant nightlife for a community our size, a thriving arts community that includes local artists, musicians and actors, multiple annual festivals and events around film, nature, our rivers and other local attractions. We have local delis and coffee shops, a diverse restaurant scene compared to similarly-sized towns, even our own brewing company right downtown, and after the Cave Spring vote, it seems like we’re likely to gain a distillery there this fall.
All of these facets of our community attract and encourage a younger crowd that so many businesses want to see in communities, and these conditions are so ripe it would be a waste for us to ignore that potential in our efforts to attract private investment. Now is the time to place arts and culture at the forefront of our strategic plan for economic development to invest our time, attention and money into supporting and growing this foundation. We should, as a community, be working with already-existing local talent and anchor institutions to learn their needs and work with them on intentionally fostering a distinct local culture to attract and retain the young professionals prized by communities and sought after by businesses. Now is the time to invest in restoration, new design elements, smart green spaces, mixed-use zoning, an abundance of affordable workforce housing and other creative staples of growing communities.
Some of this is already being discussed, for example as part of the redevelopment of the River District. What seems less certain to me as a frequent attendee of local government meetings is how intentional these types of projects are not just to remove blight or provide more housing and business space as an end to themselves, but to retaining talent and attracting new businesses not directly tied to those spaces but because such spaces provide a welcome and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere for the whole community. These intangible benefits are invaluable to community development and growth, and should be accomplished in the larger context of growing Rome and Floyd County into a unique, culturally significant hub of activity.
I hope the Rome City Commission and the Floyd County Commission see this big picture and will be intentional about incorporating the importance of local art and culture into our plans for economic development and business investment in our community. Such a foundation undergirds all that we hope to accomplish here, and without it I believe we will have a much more difficult time recruiting new business, supporting our pre-existing businesses and retaining the workforce necessary to move us forward.