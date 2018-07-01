Peace in the midst of the storm
In the midst of all the confusion, chaotic and stormy conditions existing in the country, the state and the people of our local community of Rome/Floyd County are still holding on to love and kindness. Bonding in love and understanding is still a great possibility.
We have the “Let’s Talk About It” theme in the One Community United and the “Turn Your Back on Hate” group locally, along with other groups searching for the common denominator. But I am going to be selfish and point out a group which has for years been in the shadows sharing love, compassion and great memories: the East Rome Gladiator spirit of “never say die.”
Annually we educators get together to express our love, appreciation and respect for each other. A couple of weeks ago, about 57 of us teachers and our spouses fellowshipped with food at a local restaurant. What a wonderful gathering it was, sharing hugs and kisses and laughter. Our former ERHS coaches huddled with each and seemed to have been blessing each other with their “fishing stories.” Despite fear that some may say that I am being biased, I am. I must say that those wonderful men might have been one main factor in helping us to bond the way that we did. Sports are a bonding element in a society. Our coaches were always sharing the joy of laughter.
The camaraderie that existed between educators who had worked together for 30+ years was an experience to behold. One never knows when a bonding of this magnitude begins. One never knows when a friendship cements. We still ask ourselves how could a bond that strong take place and last that long? Even those of us who disagreed strongly on particulars about education, or just simple misunderstandings, have allowed time to remove the division.
It reminded me of the time as a teacher I had been out of school due to sickness, and on my return one of my precious students, who was upset at me for correcting him before I left, saw me standing in the doorway which I always did as I waited for my students to report. He began to grin as he shouted, “She is back!” He took off running toward me and quickly hugged me and was about to say, “Oh! How I missed you,” when all of a sudden his facial expression changed as he remembered that he was supposed to be angry with me. I hugged him, and he gave another big grin and said “Mrs. Samuel, I really did miss you.”
Something happened at East Rome High School, and that spirit was passed down to the students and parents as well. The “never say die” spirit still exists. What brought about the bonding we are not sure. Was it the love we have for our Creator? Was it the love we had for ourselves? Was it the love we had for our profession? Was it the love that we had for our children? Was it the love and respect that we had for each other? Whatever it was, it caused us to accept each others’ differences and tolerate each others’ faults. I believe it was the realization that we had a responsibility to our profession and to the community and that we accepted the fact that we were all in the same boat.
On the evening of the gathering, we behaved as the young student who for a moment forgot that he was supposed to be angry with me. The time and the space had erased the bitter taste that he had for me the days before.
I taught at ERHS from 1968-1992, and each year that passes makes very fond memories blossom as new flowers each day, and it causes the negative experiences to fade into the dark from which they came. That special evening in June 2018, many of us shared different names of items that we had at our homes which we had taken from the building before it was destroyed. Some have signed basketballs from particular years. Some have bricks from a particular part of the building. Some have old band suits. I shared that I have one of the full length mirrors from the boys’ bathroom that were located in the English Wing of ERHS. We had grabbed whatever we could to hold on to. The experience and time spent at ERHS held such an important place in our lives. We were not ready to let go and did not.
The sharing of peace, love and great conversations dominated the evening. Outsiders would have thought us to be silly, gleeful kids getting together for the first time to play in our sandbox. We have been getting together every year since the closing of ERHS in 1992, and we react the same each time as we did a couple of weeks ago in June. Some of the spouses were there for the first time and were looking around in wonderment at the joyful excitement shared.
The next day, I asked Mr. Sams to describe what he saw at the fellowship and he said everybody was so personable, and there was the atmosphere like that experienced at family reunions. It seemed that everyone had left a trace of himself or herself on everyone else. There were no signs of division, if ever any existed. He said that the fellowship was one that pulled him in as if he were a welcome member to a new found family.
A brief air of sadness was there as we remembered some of the wonderful coworkers who had transitioned. Several others had moved away and were unable to come for the fellowship. We all realized that it was grace that allowed us to be present. We blessed each other with hugs and kisses as we parted that evening, calling to each to keep the “never say die spirit of East Rome High School alive” in the community, but especially in our hearts.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.