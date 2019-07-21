Half of my life, I was an active worker in the church. I do know that there is an attack on the church, but the attack is not only from the outside; there are internal struggles from within.
Sixty-some years ago, the males in our black Christian churches began to drop off. Many died at an early age for health reasons, many are in jail, but many more are apparently out there somewhere. The Great Commission is for us to go in the by-ways and highways and compel men to come to Christ with the Word. God placed man as the head of home, church and community. He must return and take his rightful place at the head of the table, and we must let him.
What are the factors that brought about that falling away? Church leaders must first figure out what sent them scampering back in the world so that if and when they return, they will remain this time. That degree of falling away is not occurring with too many other religions. As a matter of fact, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. Part of the reason for that may be because it is a crime to turn away from Islam once committed. The crime is called apostasy, an act of refusing to continue to follow, obey or recognize a religious faith.
Christian church leadership is under strong attack presently from the inside, and I am speaking of ministry leaders as well as pastors. In many cases it is due to transitioning. Church leadership and church transition are inseparable. The smooth transitioning of a church is the direct responsibility of an effective leader.
Why is there no relevance in the church for our men, including our young males? For our disinherited, hungry, homeless, drug addicts, young adults and ex-convicts? When they attend, do they feel included or excluded?
The purpose of church is to change lives and save souls. Church is a process of transforming lives. The word transition makes us uncomfortable because it means changing and changing means moving from one place to another spiritually, mentally, physically, emotionally and socially.
The flesh of man likes comfort. Flesh likes to feel good. Flesh likes to be in control.
To follow Christ requires change. We can see that by the examples in the Bible which is our road map. Many leaders in the Bible were very comfortable, but God called for a change. Moses was told to go tell Pharaoh. Abraham was told to go kill his son Isaac. Abram was told to move, get your family and go, just go, and I will tell you where when you get there. Jonah was told, “Go preach to the Ninevites.” All of Jesus’ disciples were comfortable where they were in life, but he said “follow me,” and they did. Even the 12 tribes at the Jordan River had to get out of their comfort zone, especially 2-and-a-half tribes that had settled in and were very comfortable. God told them that they had to cross over with the 9-and-a-half tribes that still had to go over, or he was not going to bless them.
Comfortableness will cause us to build up resistance to change. We get comfortable with titles and positions, but most do not endeavor to do the work of the ministry. We even get comfortable with where we sit and who we sit beside. Is there a need for church transition? Yes, yes, yes! Many of our churches are operating on antiquated principles. The world has changed and so have the needs of man. This does not mean being of the world, but it means being relevant in such a time as these. For our disinherited, hungry, homeless, drug addicts, ex-convicts, young adults, male and female, the Word must be relevant.
Churches must be purpose-driven and the leaders of those churches must realize this before a transition is implemented. The leader must also do some self-evaluation. No doubt Nehemiah did some introspection first before he decided to lead the people in the task of building the wall.
The preaching and teaching must be relevant to the lives of people. Jesus spoke in parables: farming, fig trees, fields, olives, vineyards, animals and things to which the followers could relate. His message was not so different, but it was powerful with the authority of God being evident. He never once let anyone think that he was speaking in his own authority. Jesus acknowledged his Father always. I have come to do the business (work) of him who sent me.
Church is where people come to get hope through Jesus. Many of us are doing what we want and doing it in the name of Jesus. We feel that we can be out of order and do it in his name and blessings will follow. Wrong answer. When we come face to face with him, he is going to say, “I know you not. Depart from me.”
The Word is life, and it is hope.
What can be done to pave the way with love and hope for our men to travel on as they return to the church?