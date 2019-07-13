Our rivers are alive with brightly-colored kayaks, tubes and canoes every summer. It is becoming one of our areas’ fastest-growing sport/leisure activities.
Our Etowah River Water trail, which is the watery equivalent of a hiking trail, stretches 163 miles from Lumpkin County in North Georgia to Floyd County, passing through or near the towns of Dahlonega, Dawsonville, Cumming, Canton, Cartersville, Euharlee and Rome. This is where local paddlers can pursue peace and play in our own backyard.
There are over 12 launches currently in our water trail system with talk of more to be built. Community leaders are finally understanding the value and revenue potential that river lovers can bring to us.
There is something in the rhythm of the oars cutting into the water as the craft speeds forward to no particular destination while on a lake. When on the river, the currents carry you along for the most part, so you can gaze about the beauty that surrounds you on both sides.
The sounds, smell of water and being alone and quiet in the great outdoors is the best recipe for peace. However, that is not necessarily the case when you have a willful child with special needs attempting to kayak. Every activity takes on new meaning with Noah.
One very un-peaceful evening while kayaking on Lake Allatoona last summer, in the middle of a cove, Noah decided to jump out of his kayak. In trying to get back into it, the capsule-shaped boat started to fill with water. We were in separate kayaks and he started to panic.
Grabbing for the front of my sit-upon kayak, which was dipping dangerously close to capsizing itself, he ignored his oars as they floated away. We did not have enough strength to rescue the partially submerged kayak or the oars.
After screaming at him for not listening, I took a breath, inhaled patience and began to think of our options being so far from shore. Yes, we definitely had our life jackets on but it did not appear to help. Calling for help was futile as no one was about. I took a breath, closed my eyes and asked God to help us in this watery predicament.
All of a sudden, I heard Noah yell “over here” to two men walking towards their boat tethered to the shore up ahead. They were motoring towards us in our distress. I was so relieved. They grabbed Noah by the life jacket and pulled him out of the water, helped me out of mine and rescued our two tiny crafts and paddles and shuttled us to shore.
Soon after that, Noah and I went looking for our rescuers to thank them again. There was no sign of our heroes or their burgundy pontoon boat despite our daily search throughout the campground. I could not help but think that a divine intervention had occurred and that our guardian angels had been busy saving our lives that weekend.
This Fourth of July I spent a good bit of time with my son, again paddling around coves and dodging jet skis on Lake Allatoona. I was determined to try this peaceful, self-propelled activity one more time with Noah. I taught him how to use his paddles by giving him the mantra “follow the leader” so that our paddling would be in harmony.
We made a good team as we successfully navigated 2 miles of lakeshore, Noah never leaving his kayak until we landed on shore. It was a lovely and peaceful day. I beamed with pride as my son paddled in harmony with me and we slithered across the green glass, thousands of mosquitos dancing on the surface of the water.
One evening that same weekend, we attempted to kayak again in a deserted cove. I watched him as he quietly focused on his rhythm while maneuvering his own kayak. He was paying attention to his strokes and feeling quite independent as he deftly steered around downed trees. He also stayed in front of us the whole time being in first place, as that is always his priority in all things. Noah especially enjoyed ramming his kayak into ours and splashing us with water.
Again, he stayed put in his plastic craft, not jumping out of his kayak once.
The lessons I learned in all of this, was not to give up, even after such trying first attempts. We all have guardian angels, someone is always with us and patience can lead us to peace no matter what the situation is and who is involved with it.
We are so blessed to have access to three rivers right in our own backyard. As Floyd and Bartow counties and other organizations continue to support river sports and clean water, we will have more opportunities for paddling, practicing patience and claiming the peace that our rivers so freely provide. For more information on our water trails, river access locations and to obtain a guidebook for Etowah River users, go to www.garivers.org or visit our CRBI office on Broad Street.