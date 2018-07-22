Part II: There is life after high school
Let us have a feast and fellowship with our neighbors as we prepare our children for the next marching step. There is life after high school … a great big noisy life. No matter how many Helsinkis, no matter how many men do not stand for what is right, no matter how many become imbecilic, no matter how many commit treason, no matter how many truths are covered up, we still have work to do for and with our children, who are our challenge, our hope and our future. If we can — with all of the unhealthy noise around us — let us turn our undivided attention to what is the future for our community, our state, as well as our country.
Some years after retiring I taught a class for after-school children titled, “Thy Self.” My supervisor, coworker and I noticed that most of the children assigned to the class had not learned much about themselves and definitely not others. We considered four areas as we worked with the children. Problem solving was the main area that we worked on. These teens, who recently marched across the stage, are all coming from different backgrounds and we must attempt to prepare our children for the various personalities that they will encounter when meeting other children.
My first experience as a student in the dormitory at the university was playing the radio too loudly. One day I looked up at the door and saw a young lady standing with an unholy countenance. She opened her mouth and her request was, “Will you please turn down your radio?” I looked at her and smiled and said, “Oh, I am sorry. Sure I will turn it down. I truly did not realize how loudly it was playing.” She smiled. We exchanged names and discovered that we were both from South Carolina. The rest is history. Life-long friends we became that day. Talk to your son or daughter about how to manage potential conflicts with roommates as well as friends and boyfriends/girlfriends.
Encourage your child to develop healthy friendships and remind him or her that they begin with him or her. It’s a good idea to talk about what constitutes a “healthy” friendship because teens, lacking in real world experience, may be less selective when making friends in new social settings. Prepare your child for new relationships. Before leaving home the child should have experienced a support system outside of the family.
As our children leave and enter a new place and encounter new people and develop new relationships, we must remind them that the first year away from home — and especially the freshman year, for those who go to college — is a very difficult transition. While some teens are at ease on day one, there is no set time for “normal adjustment.” Leave the door open for conversations about the challenges and new responsibilities that come with moving away and/or attending a trade school or a university.
Discuss your expectations with regard to financial responsibility, school and/or work obligations. Many of us love the darlings so much that we may attempt to share checking accounts with them. That was for me a mistake, and is a big mistake parents can make. Let the teen have his or her separate account. I learned after one year of sharing an account that when we do that most of them just spend and not give thought about how much or if there is a balance in the account. They are more conscience of their spending when they are the sole owner of the account.
Encourage the child to get a loan only if he or she must and use the money wisely. I am speaking from experience because that seems to be the hardest money to repay. There are many adults now who are still being pursued by collectors for the repayment of student loans dating back 20 plus years.
This tip is too late for parents with children leaving home in a few weeks, but for other parents, just remember that children are born with gifts and talents. According to the Bible, these gifts are to make room and opportunity for the child. Most of our children should be able to attend school for free and not only in the areas of sports, but in academics, music, art, dance, voice and leadership.
Many are born with several talents/gifts and our responsibility, along with the guidance counselors, is to help guide the child in the direction in which he or she is gifted. It is amazing how we have no hesitation encouraging them in sports. We will attend every game as we imagine seeing our children becoming professional sports figures. The chances are very slim for this to become a reality. After having taught for 32 plus years, I have seen only eight students go on to be drafted into professional sports.
There is life after high school, and it may not be in the pro sports arena, but a great big noisy life is awaiting our children out there.