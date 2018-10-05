Out-of-state Stacey
Running for governor isn’t easy. In fact, running for any elected office isn’t easy. There are several things that must be considered. Things like recruiting volunteers, canvassing, marketing, fundraising, hosting events, etc. Undoubtedly, the most important thing involved in running for public office is meeting with the voters/constituents in their jurisdiction and ensuring that they feel that their voices are being heard and that the candidate’s intentions are genuine. After all, elected officials report to the voters.
Many may argue that the most important aspect of running a campaign is the money and fundraising. While money is vital to any campaign for marketing, advertising, signs and general operating expenses, there is one thing you can’t buy, and that is votes. Sure, the money spent on television/radio commercials and other advertising can help sway voters due to “name recognition,” but again, it goes back to messaging and connecting with the voters. Too often candidates lose sight of this key priority.
On Monday of this week, Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp kicked off his fittingly-named “Putting Georgians First” bus tour. Throughout the week he has been chopping away and has visited 27-rural counties across our great state. At each stop, supporters and those who are still on the fence have had the incredible opportunity to hear his plans for public safety, education and job creation directly from him, shake his hand and snap a photo with him.
Meanwhile, Kemp’s opponent socialist Democrat Stacey Abrams has been busy as well over the past few weeks on the campaign trail. Instead of campaigning across the state of Georgia, however, Abrams has been busy attending fundraising events in New York, New Jersey and California. For example, on Sept. 23, she spent the day fundraising with Cory Booker and Andrew Cuomo and the evening fundraising on a yacht with Bill de Blasio. Yesterday, while Brian Kemp was in Coffee, Irwin, Dodge, Houston and Peach counties on his bus tour, Abrams was busy attending a breakfast fundraiser in San Francisco, California. How does that make you feel?
Although I would never even fathom the idea of voting for someone with such a radical liberal agenda that will move our state backwards like Stacey Abrams, it angers me, and it should anger you too. It’s clear to me that her priority is not about “putting Georgians first,” like Brian Kemp is doing, and that her intentions are not genuine. The only reason she is running for this office is to use this as a stepping stone and to seek national attention for a future presidential run. So that leaves the question: is she running for governor of Georgia or is she running for governor of the United States? She doesn’t care about you or me, the only person that she cares about is herself.
Though unlikely, should she become the next governor of Georgia, she will abandon hardworking Georgians and put her own personal interests and the interests of liberal extremist states like New York and California above those of the constituents. How do I know this? Because she’s already abandoned Georgia and is too busy courting out-of-state donors to try to earn your vote.
I don’t know about you, but I am ready to elect another governor who will represent all of Georgia and our values. That’s why, if you’re on the fence and angry, I am strongly encouraging you to consider casting your vote on Nov. 6 for Brian Kemp, a principled conservative who is willing and eager to meet, hear and address the concerns of you and me.
Colt Chambers currently serves as State Chairman of the Georgia Young Republicans and on the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party. He is a conservative political activist and arts advocate. You can reach him at colt@chambersenterprises.net.