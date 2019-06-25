When you work for a newspaper, especially one published daily, you’re bound to make mistakes. Sometimes people aren’t mad, they just laugh at us. Either way, we hear about it.
I’m thinking about this because a couple days ago we published a story in which Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson was named. Only we got her title wrong and named her Assistant DEFENSE Attorney. We apologized to her immediately. She wasn’t mad about it and easily forgave the error but we hate to get any information wrong in our stories. We know that our words affect people’s lives and we take that very seriously.
In our line of work, we publish names of people and places every single day. We publish dozens of stories each and every day. That means we publish thousands upon thousands of words in the paper and on the Internet every day. Using all those words, there’s bound to be a few mistakes.
Sometimes those are spelling errors, sometimes grammar, sometimes punctuation. That CAN make for some pretty funny headlines, cutlines and stories from time to time.
Over the years I’ve kept a folder of clippings of some of the newspaper’s most bizarre or hilarious errors. It’s a constant reminder of how a misplaced letter or word can make us look like complete fools.
Here are a few of errors that I’m sorry to say have been printed in the Rome News-Tribune...
Pompous grass — This one is completely my fault. I was talking to a gentleman about his garden a few years ago and was describing it in a story. I know NOTHING about gardening. So as he rattled off the names of plants and flowers I just wrote down what I heard. At one point he said PAMPAS grass, which to me sounded like POMPOUS grass and I didn’t bother to look it up and wrote it that way in my story. Needless to say I looked like a fool because in my story this guy had very self-important grass in his yard.
A heavenly hound — In 2007 we ran a feel-good story about a dog named Lucky being adopted. The headline said “Lucky the GOD gets new home.”
Fugitive wanted — That was the headline of a brief police item — “Fugitive Wanted.” It’s funny because it’s redundant. Of course the fugitive is wanted. If he wasn’t wanted by anyone, he wouldn’t be a fugitive. The same goes for another lazy headline we ran in 2009, “Local Teams Compete.”
Adult entertainment — Again this one is completely my fault and ALMOST made it in to the paper. When featuring a local author, I had written “He enjoys his PORN at sunset.” I had meant to say “He enjoys his PORCH at sunset.” Thank the Lord that someone read my story before it went to print or I might have been fired then and there, and the local author would have been understandably very upset.”
Double meaning — We printed a letter to the editor a few years ago. The headline read “All who helped hit child thanked.” The letter-writer was thanking people who had come to the aid of a child who had been struck by a car. But the headline could also be read as a thank-you to all the people who assisted in striking the child.
A mistake of Biblical proportions: In a story I wrote for the religion page several years ago, I guess I wasn’t thinking about a quote I thought I had copied correctly from a local pastor. I had the pastor saying that Jesus led the Jews out of Egypt. Of course it was MOSES who led the exodus. I got a LOT of “feedback” about that one.
And then there are stupid errors and misspellings that made their way into headlines. We had one person in the HOSTIPAL, we reported on forum PARTIPANTS (participants) getting a sobering message and on more occasions than I’d like to admit, we have published stories about members of the public or meetings that were open to the PUBLIC ...only we had left the letter “L” out of public.
In that same folder, I have kept a few very interesting letters and notes from readers over the years. One person said the beautiful love story I had written about a local couple was “totally disgusting” because she was the ex wife of the gentleman I had written about and she proceeded to list all his wrongdoings while calling his new wife every name in the book.
I also have a note that was left on my desk that reads simply “Can you investigate prostate cancer?”
And the last pile of papers in the folder document some of the various ways people have misspelled my name when writing to me. A few of my favorites are Saveda, Sfevero, Severa, Silver and Sombrero. And one gentleman sent me an email with the first sentence being “Funny, you don’t write like you’re brown.”
All that is to say that while we hate making any errors in the paper, some of them can be quite humorous. And believe me, when we do make a mistake we hear about it from LOTS of people. We’re human too and we mess up sometimes. We only ask that when we do, y’all give us a chance to make it right.