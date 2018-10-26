The Coosa Valley Fair, a visit to the pumpkin farm, Chiaha Harvest Fair, The Peach State Marching Festival, the beautiful changing colors of the leaves, football, and my birthday. October is a busy month!
My birthday is in early October and I enjoyed spending it with my grandchildren. We had brunch and watched “Inside Out,” a delightful movie with which I was not familiar. Charlotte, my oldest granddaughter, and I sat side-by-side, absolutely mesmerized by that movie. Although Charlotte had seen the movie before, I had not. My daughter was somewhat annoyed that I was as engrossed in the movie as was Charlotte. But that is exactly why we enjoyed watching the movie together!
My birthday celebration continued when, two days after my birthday, my husband and I went to Disney World for the week. Our trip to Disney World was a lot of fun and it was nice to get away for a few days. When we got to the Magic Kingdom, I was totally in the moment. I enjoyed being on Main Street, not rushing through it. Although, I must say, I looked forward to riding Space Mountain, which is the first ride we rode that day. I am now 62 years of age and have managed to keep a childlike awe and wonder about life as well as a magnificent imagination. Adults who have lost that can certainly get it back at Disney World because adults tend to experience the Magic Kingdom with childlike enthusiasm.
A visit to the pumpkin farm is my favorite October tradition. Every year, the week after my birthday, my daughter and the grandchildren and I go to our favorite pumpkin farm in Woodstock. They have hot apple cider, inflatables, a petting zoo and a corn maze (which my grandchildren are too young for currently).
We enjoyed a hayride, which was a wooden wagon pulled by a John Deere tractor. The hayride took us around the working pumpkin farm, which gave us an opportunity to see the pumpkins on the vine.
Last, but certainly not least, there was an enormous barn filled with several different varieties of pumpkins, as well as red wagons and wheelbarrows to transport our pumpkins to the car.
I had no idea there are so many varieties of pumpkins. One variety was pale green and sort of square in shape, as opposed to the traditional, very round orange pumpkins, which we usually carve into jack-o-lanterns. The children picked out two green pumpkins, two white ones and some squash. Charlotte picked up a small pumpkin which had a 4-inch stem on it. I turned it on its side and told Charlotte, “…it’s fun to draw a face on these, with a sharpie, and the stem can be the nose.” Right away, she said, “I want that one.”
Charlotte’s birthday is in October, about two weeks after mine. We celebrated her birthday with brunch at her house with family and friends. After we ate, Charlotte had fun opening the presents we brought her. After she opened presents, it was time for birthday cake. It was chocolate with Oreo crumbles on top of hot pink butter cream icing. The birthday brunch theme was, “I’m 4 years old and I like pink.” Delightfully hilarious.
I celebrate my birthday every year because I am thankful God has seen fit to grant me another year of life. The blessings of life abound and I am thankful for many things. Good health, friends, my remarkable family, that childlike zeal I have for life. I get excited about everything. I get excited about life. What a blessing indeed.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a grandmother and enjoys the fall season. She welcomes your email to her at pamterrellwalker@gmail.com.