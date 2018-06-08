Nature and man, Part II
What is more pleasing to our ears than the roar at the beach at night? The soothing wind blowing ever so gently on the eve of summer as birds chirp gaily? The sound of small insects and other gentle calls of small animals as you look up at the night sky on the softest of grasses? Is it less pleasurable than the art of music you hear as you sleep? Are you more nostalgic for the CD of natural sounds or the real purr of nature?
The answer is clear that nature provides for us what man merely tries to imitate. The emotions incurred within us during our observation of nature is one that far surpasses the emotions manipulated by music. It is my belief that music is the imitation of the divine sounds of nature. Amadeus did not hope to mimic the roar of the winds, but to give his audience the best feeling. A musician wants the admiration of his audience. Can he capture his audience away from the perfection of nature? This is impossible. If one thinks it is possible and can contest that it is so, I would instruct them to spend a great deal of time outside and tell me which is more mentally satisfying. This single example is similar to what was said before, that our exploration to understand nature, the divine, results in technology. Technology, music in this case, is an imitation of nature, art, based upon our understanding of the divine.
In everything we do, we strive to imitate the divine with respect to the emotional and physical effects it grants us. We fail, and we will always fail because everything that is manmade is inherently not divine, but art. Man looks, sees the next step, and through spirited ambition, chases after it, creating our societal progress in technology and the classical arts. Our scope and reach is expanding in the search of, and hope of, realizing the Divine. This endeavor is done entirely in vain.
Some examples to further my claim are visual arts that attempt to make one think of the divine and greater powers than man, mirrors to encourage our vanity and books that imitate visual senses. Books are a wonderful thing when used properly to enhance the mind and share ideas. It is base when used to further corrupt. As I’ve said before, the art is not the corrupter because these are objects with no will. It is man when living within art, outside of the divine, that corrupts himself. This justifies clothes, books and so forth, so long as these objects are used for virtuous and innocent means, not vanity and imitation.
More serious and complicated examples of the distinction of the divine and art are artificial life, procreated offspring and language. The latter two are created by man using internal faculties and methods that are natural to him. It is a natural behavior to procreate with a loved one and it is a natural behavior for man to communicate. Furthermore, the creation of a child and language is a natural process that occurs within natural and divine beings. Artificial life is not artificial, it is divine. It is divine in that it is created by a divine process. This divine process is manipulated, yes, but the process is a divine one nevertheless. The concept may be paralleled with the planting of a tree. If a gardener plants a seed, the seed still undergoes the divine process necessary to produce life through water and sunlight. The process is inherently the same as a seed falling from a tree and creating a tree undisturbed. The difference is that the seed is manipulated, but the divine process is the same and still the life creator. Therefore, a child of any animal created in a laboratory is the same conceptually as a garden tomato. They both were created by divine and natural processes, but the means to the end required manipulation of this process.
With this distinction between art and the divine explained, we can go on to discuss the psychological portion of this theory. People must live in this world of art to sustain a livelihood and pursue happiness within our institutions. However, there is a longing to be back at home and immersed in nature, the divine. People will go on and travel to different cities to see different wonders and creations, art. However fun they may have there, there is most certainly a want and longing for a true vacation, a true vacation in the sense that they long for an escape back to nature. The beach, the mountains, the desert and the forest are all examples of retreats man takes in order to be immersed in his true home, the divine. Once their proverbial battery is charged, they are able to return to art refreshed. Men always wish to be nomads in caravans, some wish for life on the beach, some wish for a simple life in the mountains. All wish for a self-sustaining life immersed in the divine, nature.
The sentiments and want for nature through art has corrupted our conception of certain emotions. Our most basic of emotions and ideals are changed as we grow and learn from those who are apart from nature. They teach us delusional versions of love and happiness and are obstinate when being questioned. Self examination, an open mind and a longing for the truth are necessary in discovering the true meaning of the emotions we feel. Society gives us art and calls it divine. It takes walking out of Plato’s cave to see that nature is nature and art is art. The power in distinguishing the two is to have a greater understanding of the truth of everything as a whole.
The emotion of love and how it has been corrupted will be presented in the next article.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a political science major at Kennesaw State University who plans on going to law school. He enjoys being politically involved locally, and serves on the Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees. He may be reached at oswalt0426@gmail.com.