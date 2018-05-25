Nature and man, Part I
In my journey for the truth and knowledge of things that have been and are now, I have discovered nature. One may see this as a very simple and primitive subject to ponder and expound upon, but I will endure those who forsake me in my endeavor. How ironic that man views nature as just a pretty background at best but often a burden, when it is the reason for man’s productivity. I wish to postulate my position and thoughts on the relationship between man and nature in a series of articles in hopes of persuasion or, at least, critical thought.
As I stare past hanging willows and onto rolling hills of the most pleasing shade of green sitting under whimsical clouds that dance in a blue void, I can only think of how I long to indulge in its presence. I think of man and how they lived in nature, not outside of it as we do now. What bliss these men must have lived in, virtuous bliss. Not longing to imitate something they will never achieve but living within what they admired. What is progress? The imitation of what we admire?
Let me clarify, there are two things in this world: the divine and art. The divine is nature wherein everything that is natural, created by a supreme being, is divine. Art is everything that is synthetic and man-made. Man is divine, but man cannot create anything that is divine. Children are the result of a divine ideal that will be explained later. Everything man creates is art, which I present to the reader is solely imitations of Nature. This idea, and the following ideas, are going to be given their own article with respect to their content. This is an overview as well as an introduction.
Love is something that has been fiercely corrupted. I present to the reader that we are born with a perfect sense of love. As we grow older, outside of nature, we lose that innocent perfection. What becomes our sense of what love is is a false and superfluous one. Sex has been turned into a hobby. We have rid it of its meaning and intimacy. The pure, who have a heart to remain innocent for a future ideal, are pressured into actions they later regret in silence.
We have lost our idealism to absolute realism. Our world is going through a third enlightenment period with respect to science and technology, disregarding emotions and idealistic thought. Reason and rational thought is not to be cast away for emotions. However, one must be emotionally intelligent, and a society must consider emotions and idealism rather than remaining intransigent. I am a fierce advocate for education, but an education must include critical thinking with respect to emotion and idealism, not just science and technology. This idea is relevant to our divine and art dichotomy in the sense that our exploration to understand nature, the divine, results in technology. Technology is an imitation of nature, art, based upon our understanding of the divine. Discovering the truth through philosophic dialectic and self examination is a path of learning that allows for greater fulfillment and doesn’t result in further imitations. Rather, it results in a better understanding of the universal truth and one’s self.
The building of society has led to an ardent abuse of nature. Our environment is struggling to keep up with the negative externalities of our advancement in technology and attempt to imitate nature. Our planet is dying due to our insolence. This blatant avarice character is instilled in us at a very early age, discouraging virtue and altruism. I am a victim of this, as is everyone, and I am faced with the battle between self interest and virtue.
The dichotomy of the divine and art, love, sex, idealism, education, philosophy and the treatment of our environment are going to be the topics of this series on the relation of man to nature. There will be more than those listed, but, for now, these are the topics I wish to focus on.
A word on why this is important. Man has done tremendous things. We have built institutions that make life easier, more manageable and safer for everyone. These institutions range in their specificity from very broad conceptions of the social contract of government and commerce to more specific ones like police and local government zoning. We have also created things that are pleasurable and reinforce our most basic need, self-preservation. These institutions were created by brilliant men to better our lives and protect our natural rights. These things of pleasure and self preservation are merely imitations of nature and her pleasures. These things themselves are not necessarily bad, the change and corruption in the natural behavior of man that live under these benign forces and enjoy these imitations are my concern.
For man to be truly happy, we must have an education on idealism and self examination. Through this education, we can use reason to decipher what has been socially given to us and what is divine within ourselves. Idealism can help us form a conception of what we can become through virtuous and natural behavior. Our innocence is destroyed as we enter society, the preservation of the innocence is pertinent to living the best life.
In parting, do not mistake my verbiage for something it is not. Natural behavior is not that of a neanderthal, but an exhibition of natural sentiments that result in the ideal. My usage of the word innocence is not to be mistaken to mean naive, but rather, not corrupted. Both innocent and natural are one and the same. They express the idea that man has a natural sentiment towards certain ideas, but these sentiments can be corrupted when living under the benign force of institutions and surrounded by pleasurable imitations of nature.
In the next article, the dichotomy of the divine and art will be explored.