Or at least there WAS a rat in my house and it’s outsmarted me so far.
Here’s the low down…
A few weeks ago I was in the shower and heard sort of a scrabbling in the bathroom wall. I turned the shower off and heard it distinctly — scratching and movement coming from inside the wall. It freaked me out. It sounded like it was the size of a possum. I’m not making that up.
Well then I didn’t hear the sound for a few days and assumed (HOPED) that maybe the intruder which at that point I guess was a rat, had simply left.
I heard nothing for a few days and then one night, in the dead of night as I was laying in bed, I heard scratching and movement in the wall right behind my bed.
Y’all, let me tell you that if I had a sledge hammer I would have busted that wall in to get at whatever was behind it. I felt absolutely helpless to know that a thin wall separated me from this critter and I couldn’t get to it.
I started imagining that it was eating the wires in my home and destroying it from the inside out. I didn’t know what to do.
Then the next night I got home pretty late, turned on the light in the kitchen and I’m not kidding you when I say that a massive rat bolted from the laundry room into the kitchen and under the stove.
I don’t know if anyone in Celanese reported a murder that night but I got to hollering so loud that I’m sure people thought someone was gettin’ killed on my street. I tried to look under the stove and counters with a flashlight to see where it went but I’m sure it had a little escape route and was long gone.
That’s when I decided to take action. Maybe because I hadn’t physically seen it before that I had convinced myself it wasn’t a problem. Heck, it could have been a bird or a bug or anything making sounds inside the wall.
But to actually see a big ole gray rat bold as you please running through my kitchen lit a fire under me. I was bound and determined that it had to die.
I’m an animal lover but once they cross that line of scaring me in my own house then they’re gonna die.
So I went to Home Depot and bought two massive traps — the kind with the spring loaded snap that is supposed to kill them instantly. I didn’t want to buy the sticky traps cause sometimes you have deal with a live animal caught on there and I couldn’t handle that. And I didn’t wanna get the poison for fear that the rat would eat it and go die inside the wall.
So I bought two huge traps. My friend John asked if the rat was that big and I said in my head the rat was the size of a house cat and on top of that I wanted a trap so big and powerful that it would DEMOLISH this rat that had the audacity to scuttle around in my house and scaring the daylights outa me.
Anyhow, I got those two snap traps and then my buddy Blake gave me a small cage trap. The rat would go inside, lured by peanut butter, trigger the trap and the door would slam shut. Perfect. Then I could just take it somewhere like Sammy Rich’s house to let it go.
Here’s my first delusion that I would like NO ONE to correct me on. I believe in my heart of hearts that it was just a single rat. I’ve got the only bachelor rat in Celanese. He doesn’t have a family, no wife or babies. He’s just a single guy living the good life.
My second delusion was that trapping a rat would be easy.
So I baited all three traps — the two snap ones and the cage one. My neighbor Lacey had to Facetime her dad to show me how to bait and set the snap traps. Those things are tricky. I bout lost a finger trying to do it.
Well finally I had all three traps set with delicious peanut butter. I put them in different parts of the house and made sure one was in the kitchen where I had physically seen the giant Celanese rat, which is a new species much larger and more cunning that other Floyd County rats.
I turned off all the lights and went to bed. But I couldn’t sleep cause I just KNEW that sometime in the middle of the night there’d be a massive SNAP! somewhere in the house and I’d have to get up and clean rat blood and guts off the wall. But it would be worth it just to know that I sent that sucker to meet his maker.
So I waited.
And I waited some more.
Instead of sleeping, I watched Youtube videos of rats being trapped and what to do if you found them alive and I prayed to the good Lord that I wouldn’t find it alive on account of the fact that I wouldn’t know what to do if I DID find it alive.
I’d probably call the office of the County Manager Jamie McCord to come deal with it since Celanese is technically in the county and they wouldn’t want a rat infestation to be going on right under their noses. But I get city water. So maybe City Manager Sammy Rich’s office would be the ones to deal with it. They can charge me an arm and a leg for a deposit to get my water cut on for the first time since I live all the way out in the “county.” The least they could do is come get a rat out of my house.
Turns out all of that thinking was in vain. I didn’t catch the dang rat. I left those traps out for several nights. I changed out the bait and changed where I put the traps and still nothing.
Since then I haven’t heard any movement in the walls. Could my rat have left? Or is he just lying in wait for the perfect time to strike?
Only time will tell.
I’ll keep y’all posted.
Severo Avila if features editor for the Rome News-Tribune