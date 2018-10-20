As I sit here in HarryWorld Headquarters on Ranchero Musselwhite, I can make a visual tour of much of my life. My office here contains memorabilia from my life in several states, countries and along many pleasant miles.
There are memories of family as well. Several items associated with The University of Georgia represent my father’s sojourn on this planet. I suppose like many college graduates, years spent at colleges big and small represent what some people call “the best years of our lives.”
I grew up in a house with a red and black toilet seat in the hall bathroom. We drove around in a red and black car, and my father’s possessions were festooned with Georgia Bulldog stickers. Several of Dad’s UGA treasures are here in New Mexico, including his prized diploma.
My grandfather’s life is represented by only one item, and it has a prominent place on the wall behind me. My father’s father was a barber and had a shop in Cordele. In that shop was a grandfather wall clock, and my own father secured it after Henry Uriah Musselwhite passed away.
Henry Uriah. What a name! Surely Henry Uriah was a name destined for a Texas cattle baron or a steamship company chairman. Seems to me the Uriah part was a bit haughty for a south Georgia barber.
I didn’t know my grandfather well. I was in his presence as a child, but he was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke, and his speech abilities were limited. Steady hands required for hair cutting were absent.
So many miles away from Georgia, the lovely clock sits above my office futon from where the pups impatiently wait for me to finish phone calls, emails and my newspaper columns.
There is a photo from World War II of a ship’s company having a dance. The picture appears to have been taken from the bandstand, and the scene is filled with smiling couples embracing or holding hands. The men are all in dress whites and they look impossibly young and dashing.
Approximately three quarters of the way into the photograph, there stands a tall, handsome man with a serene smile whose head is cocked affectionately toward a beautiful young woman. Her smile matches the sailor’s.
The sailor is my Dad. The woman is not my mother.
When I found this picture as a teenager in my dad’s WWII scrapbooks, it was as if a lightning bolt went up my spine. “What? My father was with another woman?”
Wait, wait. It was wartime, and in fact, the picture was taken years before my dad even met my mother. But still.
I so wanted to ask my dad about that picture. Was that young woman your girlfriend? Were you in a west coast city about to ship out? Did you stay in touch? Were you afraid to sail across the Pacific and did you even know what a kamikaze attack was on that romantic evening? Do you still think of her?
My father was a faithful, loving and dedicated husband and parent. I am sure of this. He had his faults but his devotion to his family was not one of them.
Yet, there were experiences, memories and thoughts that went to the grave with my father, and somehow, I feel just a tad incomplete. Dad didn’t talk about the war, though I know he was proud of his service. He was unaware of the end of the conflict due to waking up in a hospital after a horrible explosion at the rear of his Destroyer, the USS Cunningham. No wonder he was reticent. His body never recovered from his wounds.
At the end of the day I wonder if my own children feel they “know” me. I am certain I have been a lot more communicative with them than my father was with me. I have my own private memories and experiences. They remain my own.
Meanwhile, that old grandfather clock sits silently behind me. That clock must have heard many a tall tale on winter afternoons in a world torn by war on two fronts.
Its secrets are secure. The clock strikes no more and generations down the road muse and wonder about what happened and what was.
We can only wonder.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.