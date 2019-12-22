It turns out I’ve gotten to be a bit of a Scrooge about gifts for the holidays.
Blame it on the stress, the over-consumption, or the lack of depth I often feel when that truly perfect gift eludes me and I just grab something that “will do” because I feel obligated to check it off the list. The idea that it is somehow better to show up with something shallow than show up empty-handed hurts my heart.
There is no question that there are some people in our lives for whom we feel especially inspired on the gift front. Either you have more in common with their tastes, or you have a familiar knowledge of their needs, or you are particularly excited to be generous with them because of your feelings for them.
Then there are the people for whom you will forever struggle to find the perfect gift. Maybe it is that family member who always gets on your last nerve, or the one who seems to have everything and can’t seem to think of a thing they need (“Don’t worry about getting me anything ...”), or the grumpy type who’d rather buy their own stuff because you’re likely to get it wrong.
We love him dearly, of course, but my dad has always fallen into that last category. Every year he’d say, “Don’t get me anything.” And every year, we would try to come up with something anyway, because we couldn’t stand to not acknowledge our love for him nor the idea of him sitting on Christmas morning while we all opened gifts and he had nothing. We should have just left it alone but it killed us, so every year we have tried.
We’d spend days searching for something and find the perfect plaid flannel shirt that would bring out his hazel eyes or a sweater that we knew would feel so soft when we hugged him, and every year, without fail he’d open it and say something like, “It’s made in China, I only buy shirts made in the USA,” or some other very logical and absolute qualifier that would have us returning to the store as soon as the holiday dust had settled.
The made-in-the-USA thing became such a joke in the family that one year my sister and I decided to have a secret competition to see who could get him the most obscure gift possible, as long as it was made in the USA. We found socks, blue jeans, bungee cords, but the funniest of all was the one that we both happened upon in different places: a plastic watering can shaped like an elephant. Can you believe that we both found such an odd item?
Needless to say, we had a good laugh out of that one, and he still wears that brand of jeans to this day. But we were still giving him stuff he didn’t need or want. The stress of gift purchases on Mom and Dad led us to give up exchanging gifts a few years ago. I have to admit that I have realized a bit of wisdom in Dad’s perspective, but I also have learned that the ability to receive is a gift in and of itself, isn’t it?
Two of my favorite people in town recently taught me a lesson in the art of receiving. John Schulz and Dekie Hicks put people in the position of receiving more than anyone I know. They sport some of the greenest thumbs in town and are often seen filling planters and yards with beautiful things they have raised from wee seeds.
John and Dekie recently unexpectedly lost their cat, waking one morning to find her peacefully in a permanent sleep. Their grief was clear. Losing a pet is never easy, but especially when it is straight out of the clear blue sky. The day after the sad event, Dekie was on Facebook posting that they had dry and canned cat food and cat litter available for anyone who needed it, always thinking of others, even as they grieved their loss.
I happen to feed my four cats the same dry food, so I sent Dekie a message saying I could use that if no one else needed it. I showed up at their house the next day and as soon as I pulled in the driveway I realized I should have brought them a gift in return, something to honor their sweet pet. I sat in the car for a second thinking how thoughtless that was on my part. I had been rushing from one thing to the next, lost in my own worries and hadn’t even thought.
It was too late. They had seen me pull in and were headed to the car to greet me. As I groveled for forgiveness for my thoughtlessness, we made our way to the porch to get the food. Their porch is a green wonder to behold, by the way. So many beautiful and happily healthy plants populate the small glassed-in room. As I chatted and thanked them, John pointed to a flat of colorful pansies on the floor and told me they were for me. For me! My guilt for having arrived empty-handed washed over me again, but then all I could do was receive them gratefully because grateful, I was!{span class=”print trim”}
Every time I see those beautiful blooms I am reminded of John and Dekie’s generosity and it makes me smile. I hope knowing that makes them smile, too.
Another especially funny coincidence happened with this story today, not unlike the duplicate elephant watering cans. As I came to the computer to write this column, I found a post by John on Facebook on this very topic, the importance of receiving graciously and I thought it was the perfect full circle to this story.
May we all gift well this holiday season and give the gift of a gift well-received.