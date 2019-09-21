We all have heard things that go thump, bump and even bang in the night. Some we find out what they are and some we never know. Some we try hard to find what made the noise and some we never try to find. Some things are better left alone.
I remember taking a call to a warehouse in East Rome and helping a night watchman find some music he was hearing in the building. I remember telling my partner that the building was two blocks long and one block wide. It would take all night to check out a building that big. Sort of hesitant, we walked up to the door and met the night watcher.
I looked him over in the dim light from the office. He was young and quite a husky-looking fellow. I listened to him tell about the music and could see that he was not scared of what he heard, but curious. He turned saying, "I will leave the light off for it does not happen with it on."
We walked out into the building and I was taking it all in. Taking a deep breath I motioned for the watchman to lead the way. I told headquarters that this was going to take a lot of time, but we were on the walkie talkie if they needed us. We spaced our selves apart and began to walk.
I noticed that he had picked an aisle and walked in the middle of it. We must have walked a good two miles inside that building. I was looking down a aisle that was empty. He walked up beside me and pointed "down that aisle," he said. I turned and motioned for my partner to follow me. A cold chill went down my back and a bunch of goose bumps ran across me hunting a place to hide.
I began a sweep of the aisle with my flashlight. Nothing, the aisle was empty. He walked up beside me and touched my arm. I turned to him and started to speak. He put his finger to his lip hushing me. I waited but nothing happened. I motioned to him that I had enough and was leaving. Then as I turned to go back down the aisle, I heard something. I turned toward the sound. Nothing was there. I turned to leave and it started back to playing.
Then the music, if you wanted to call it that, came through loud enough that you could hear it. It had, as I remember the sound of a music box. The sound of a music box, if you remember, has a sound all its own. This sounded like the music of earlier times. Sounded like the music of Stephen Foster's "Jeannie" or "Old Folks at Home." I started to where the sound came from. I walked over to the wall and the sound stopped. I stepped back a few steps, I guess I stayed there playing with the sound for at least thirty minutes. Was it something that had fallen into the wall?
The night watchman brought a ladder and I climbed up on it to see if anything could have fallen down between the walls. The top was sealed off, nothing could have fallen in between the walls. I climbed down the ladder and the music started to play. I gave up and headed out the door.
My partner and I discussed this a lot of times down though the years. We went back several time and heard the sound. I never convinced myself that what I heard was music. It had the sound of one of the old record players of the thirties. I watched them tear the old warehouse down. I talked to the man, who was tearing it down, about the sound. He found nothing that would make the sound. Something made a musical sound, what it was I have no idea. I will mark it down as an unsolved mystery.