Mr. Adler, go gently into that good night
Mr. Nathan Adler, age 91, of Rome, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a local hospital. So begins the obituary. Many of our readers knew Nathan Adler as a columnist and then a frequent letter writer in our pages for more three decades. Many might even know he was an accomplished actor in theater and on screen, best known for his role as Dr. Fromm in the television series “Little House on the Prairie.”
But in this column, it seems most appropriate to acknowledge the writer. In Nathan’s obituary, these words stand out, an “op-ed writer for the Rome News-Tribune for three decades, producing columns both intensely humane and often controversial.”
I’ve pulled a couple of excerpts from his letters, and one of his last columns, that exemplifies both aspects of the gentleman. These are his words:
From the 2009 letter “We will overcome racism, prejudice”
Of course the entire subject of “housing for the poor” invokes the subject of racism. Why is that so surprising? Racism is a subject we’ve all been schooled in, and graduated from in one form or another, and not that long ago! White and black, we are all its scholars, and subject to its tarnish. Hiding from it seldom hides it from all of us.
That we are overly self-conscious at its mention and that it makes us each vulnerable is reasonable, whether some of us choose to ignore it as if it’s been “erased long ago.”
From the 2012 letter “Happy Holidays is a suitable greeting”
I don’t celebrate Christmas because I am not a Christian. Must I, therefore, wish everyone I meet “Merry Christmas!”
I don’t think so. Who would I really offend?
A recent letter writer seemed to take offense when someone wishes him “Happy Holidays.” While I do not celebrate Christmas, Chanukah is my holiday, so you know (I think) I am Jewish. Sometimes both holidays come quite close together. ...
And the complete 2009 column “Pre-K graduation holds intimations of child’s future”
While we’re inclined to think of graduation more readily as we contemplate the end of high school and college, it may be a time of ending whenever a grade level is successfully concluded. In any event, it starts a ritual to which we all look forward. In my own case, it was the end of its beginning: a pre-kindergarten class in which my 5-year-old grandson enjoyed his time, and was given his first taste of school. It’s a new adventure to which he looks forward, convinced it’s a sign of his growing up. He is growing up, and I am anxious to see how he tips his branches as he sorts out whom he is and I watch to see how he takes to his newest journey.
The graduation took place in Ridge Ferry Park where children and teachers had prepared a little ceremony. Afterward parents, grandparents and friends of the scholars and teachers gathered for talk and hot dogs and refreshments. Without a doubt, the kids would resume playing while the visitors watched for a while before saying their goodbyes, while the children’s day of remembrance was forgotten, and new graduations awaited them in the future.
A number of cars were already parked when I had arrived. As I parked and got out I noticed muddy spots of earth where the recent rains hadn’t yet dried. I tried to avoid putting my full weight on my feet, in hopes my shoes could avoid a promise of mud. I think I was successful. As I made my unmuddied way, I looked up, and my eyes found my family, and so I headed in that direction. I found my grandson cavorting with some other graduates, boys and girls thinking up new games and rhythms, and whom they played with was a matter of indifference because in a child’s eye a friend is anyone who wants to participate. To a child, what a playmate looks like is beside the point, can he or she run and jump and laugh and be fun. That was evident in the variety of their choices. It’s what makes being around children such fun. They are exuberant and fun-loving. They joy in just being alive. Their curiosity thrusts them in every and any direction, while their imagination is vivid and untarnished. How many will hold on to those qualities while continuing their playfulness, needing to lord it over no one as they make their way from each official learning experience. Will the whole “village” be close by to make it so? I hope so.
Then it was time for their little ceremony to begin. My grandson rose to announce, “Everybody stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.” We all did and then there were a group of songs, along with hand motions and some slight movement with encouragement and directions from some teachers sitting nearby. Almost all the children were enthusiastic, but one — poor thing. That youngster stayed and never displayed fear. I was proud of the other kids that none called attention to it and continued until the end. Certificates were handed out, and food and refreshments were the last things on the agenda.
It was a grand afternoon, and the boys and girls enjoyed it. Now, if we follow them on their next journey, I hope we can help them to learn that learning is fun, and worthwhile, and worth the hard work they will all put into it. It’s what will make them the next generation of good citizens — that is, if we all help them along the way.
Take a bow, Nathan Adler, and do go gently into that good night.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
