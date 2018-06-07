Mountain Springs these days
What is it about a place so special that years later we are drawn to it? Mountain Springs is such a place for me. There were 40 farms in the community, one of which was Granddaddy Terrell’s.
Located off Old Summerville Road at the end of CCC Road, the rural community of Mountain Springs exists no more. The Methodist church and the cemetery are all that remain. Mountain Springs Methodist Church was always the nerve center of the community. Now over 100 years old, the church reminds me of the families who loved Mountain Springs. My paternal grandparents, and many of my Terrell ancestors, are buried in that cemetery.
Family Reunions: Every year we gathered at Mountain Springs for family reunions. Daddy’s brothers and sisters and their children always came. They brought plenty of delicious food! The picnic tables were filled with fried chicken, deviled eggs, sandwiches, watermelon, strawberries, squash casseroles, baked beans, cookies, cakes and pies.
There was plenty of shade where people could put their chairs when it was time to eat.
When the picnic was over and everything was cleaned up, we walked up to the cemetery and some of us put flowers on the graves of our grandparents. Meanwhile, several people gathered in the church for a gospel singing. Uncle Marvin Clay led the singing. My brother, as a teenager, anticipated Uncle Marvin would ask him to play the piano for them. I said, “Why are you so nervous? You can play the piano.” He said, “Not like that!”
Mountain Springs Methodist Church: Being in that church was mesmerizing. It seems I could sense the presence of all the people who worshipped there through the years. That little church had an atmosphere all its own. I would sit in the pews and wonder about the people who went to church there long ago. What were their farms like? Were they worried about their crops getting enough rain? What did they like to do for fun? What were their Christmas traditions?
The people of Mountain Springs: Much has been written about historic Mountain Springs. I’ve always believed that the reason Daddy and his siblings so loved visiting Mountain Springs in later years is because they grew up there during the Great Depression. There they weathered the hardships and disappointments of the times. They had a very strong faith in God and, in spite of the exceedingly difficult era, they had many happy times, like when Uncle Virgil came to visit.
Uncle Virgil plays the fiddle: Grandmother Terrell’s Uncle Virgil Presley played the fiddle. When his wife died he was brokenhearted. After she died, he went around to the homes of various family members in Mountain Springs. He stayed and visited for about four days and then moved on. Everybody loved him and looked forward to his visits. Daddy said every evening after supper Uncle Virgil played his fiddle. He said, “Uncle Virgil could just about make that fiddle talk!” One of the reasons they all enjoyed Uncle Virgil’s visits was because he entertained them by playing that fiddle.
Mountain Springs these days: These days we gather for a monthly church service there. We sing familiar Methodist hymns and are reminded of all the people who sang those hymns and worshipped there long ago.
When I sit in this historic church, I remember Uncle Marvin, Daddy, my aunts and uncles and my grandparents who lived in the community. When we left the family reunions, I turned around and looked at the church from the back window of our car until we were far enough down the road until I could no longer see it. I thought the church looked forlorn…as if to say, “Don’t go. Do y’all have to leave?”
Mountain Springs inspires me: I began with a question, “What is it about a place so special that years later we are drawn to it?” Mountain Springs, particularly the church, inspires me. It stirs in me an awareness of my family’s roots in the community. This is the primary reason I continue to be drawn to Mountain Springs. Although the community no longer exists, it lives on in the hearts and minds of those us descended from the people who lived there.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, a history enthusiast, and an avid reader of Southern fiction. Readers may email her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.