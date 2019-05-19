President Woodrow Wilson, the father of Mother’s Day, declared the second Sunday of May “a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”
Anna Jarvis, who has been credited with being the Mother of the Day, got the idea from her mother, the elderly Jarvis, who did not want the day to be a day when everyone honored his or her mother. She wanted it to be a day when motherhood was lifted and the characteristics of what a mother represents be revealed and honored before the country. She didn’t want it to be turned into a beggars’ day. When she saw that it was becoming just as all of our holidays were becoming, a day to frequent stores to purchase meaningless gifts, cards and flowers for one’s own mother, she worked extremely hard against it becoming that kind of day. She wanted it to be a day when people were seen reflecting the unselfishness seen in mothers of all walks of life. However, Anna Jarvis was not that concerned about what it looked like. She just wanted it be a memorable day for mothers, and some have said that she wanted to get credit for being the Mother of the Day. She fought against the idea of someone else getting the credit. Anna never even suggested that her Mom’s name be lifted as the mother of the day.
Anna Jarvis had gotten the idea from her mother when she overheard her mother praying a prayer worded this way “I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother’s day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life.” When her mother died in 1905, Anna stepped up to the plate to fulfill her mother’s dream.
Many people question why would the elder Jarvis have focused her idea for a commemoration of mother? Her experience of motherhood had been mixed with much sadness. She gave birth to 13 children and only four of them lived to become adults. It is recorded that during the early days 15%-30% of all infants born in some regions of this country died before their first birthday. This fact alone is enough for other mothers to want to lift up mothers who had traveled down the rough and stormy road giving birth to children who were blessed to live. Based on this fact, one can understand why it was important to celebrate motherhood. The elderly Jarvis thought even poor mothers were rich if they had kids who lived.
Over the years, the Mother’s Day celebration became popular and several other people wanted to claim credit for being the first to start celebrating mothers. Anna Jarvis is still given credit but her life ended in such a sad and tragic way. We could call it irony because she started such a happy day, and yet her life ended in a sad way. She ended up resenting the day because it had to be funded primarily by her inheritance, and she came to resent what she had begun.