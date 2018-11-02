Yesterday, I had the privilege of welcoming Vice President Mike Pence to the great state of Georgia as he arrived at the Dalton Convention Center for the first of his three stops on the campaign trail for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. I spent the morning meeting thousands of fired up supporters that had traveled from across the state and waited patiently in line for hours to hear a 30-minute speech from Kemp and the vice president.
During his speech at the rally, Pence made a comment regarding our nation stating that we are “more united than divided.” I think that’s something that is often forgotten, especially in the current political climate that we are experiencing. Politics has gotten extremely nasty over recent years and it’s heartbreaking. It seems that the days are gone where folks can put their political differences aside and maintain strong, healthy friendships.
I believe that social media and the internet are to blame for causing the divisiveness in our country. It is easy to hide behind a computer or cell phone screen and attack individuals, whom you know well, who have opinions that are different than your own. Then, when seeing that same individual face to face you act like they are your best friend. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy and encourage friendly debate about issues that you are passionate about, but there’s a broad line between passion and disrespect. On the other hand, you have individuals that harass complete strangers for their differing opinions. Admittedly, this happens on both sides of the aisle, and it needs to stop.
Our political affiliations do not define who we are. Whether you are Democrat, Republican, liberal or conservative, above all we share one common thing, and that is that we are Americans. And, most importantly, we must remember the words that the vice president spoke yesterday. There’s more that unites us than divides us. While naturally I disagree with those whose views are different from my own, I continue to tell myself one thing, and that is that everybody truly wants the same thing for our country, we just have different ideas on how to get to that end result. Different ideas are actually a good thing but, as a nation, we need to strive to improve how we behave by reacting to and respecting those who think differently than we do.
As Americans, we all unite behind the desire to have a better life for ourselves, our families and future generations. Since we do have different preferences on the strategy that our government and communities should take to make those improvements, the one thing that we can do, instead of fighting each other, is to get out and vote in each election. That’s how we can make our voices heard, not by bullying others online and in person. I’m tired of hearing folks complain only to learn that they don’t even vote. Every vote does count. It is one of the few actual rights that we do have, and it is a right that so many have sacrificed their lives for us to have. Don’t relinquish your privilege. Let’s keep our country and our state moving forward by voting next Tuesday, Nov. 6!